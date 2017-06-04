President Trump still undecided on Paris climate accord

There is bewilderment and anger in Germany that the US president has chosen to use Twitter to make enemies out of normally content burghers who consider themselves to be Washington’s best friends and allies on the continent. As President, Trump or his advisors would know that whilst Germany may be able to afford the 2% of GDP guideline from a financial perspective, they are also more reluctant to have a large military given the historical sensitivities involved. In his first trip overseas, Donald Trump has shown little interest in pursuing much beyond his own immediate, short-sighted goals. In addition to “the Russian threat”, Trump’s “unpredictability” is a ideal excuse for Euro-federalists to push for a massive restructuring of Europe’s political, economic, military, and trade strategies in order to turn the European Union into a superstate, a German-led geopolitical player in its own right.

“[Press Secretary Sean] Spicer had a very good statement about the relationship of the two leaders, and he said and this is what we are saying, they have a productive relationship”, Wittig said. Not to mention Trump’s participation in an important annual meeting with the other heads of state of the G7 advanced economies, the world’s elite geopolitical club.

It is not hard to understand why Minister Gabriel may have lost patience with the one-sided nature of US Middle East policy, or to imagine Chancellor Merkel sharing his irritation. As the world’s largest economy, the USA is a huge market for European goods and the American military is crucial to European security.

Trump had upbraided Germany for being “bad, very bad” about its trade surpluses and berated North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders about defense spending without reaffirming the core principle of mutual defense – after telling the autocratic leader of Saudi Arabia on an earlier stop that he was not “here to lecture”.

Canada must do more within the Western alliance, but it can’t suddenly spend twice as much. It was bound to be a flop regardless of what he finally said since no one could take him seriously.

On that score, USA spending dwarfs that of all other allies. “I have experienced this in the last few days”, Merkel said at a campaign event in Germany. They urged them to seize the moment, ignore the US, and form an alliance. Merkel’s popularity in Germany isn’t what it once was in part because of her extravagant refugee policy. Decades of quasi-pacifism, have been the hallmark of Bonn’s and then Berlin’s post-war foreign policy. While in Israel, President Trump reiterated America’s commitment to the Jewish Holy Land and pledged our support to bringing a peaceful settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Is he right? Are Germany’s trade practices hurting the USA? The stunning fall of the euro over the past four years is closely linked to grave economic woes in southern Europe and huge uncertainty about the consequences of Brexit.

“Trump does not reflect the values of most Americans and we look forward, despite what happened last week here, we absolutely look forward to working with the great people of Germany, with Europe, the United Kingdom”, he said. Thanks to a quirk of scheduling, before she met Trump in Brussels last week, she spent a morning with former USA president Barack Obama, who is still broadly admired in Germany. Like most members of the alliance, it should certainly have done more. What we started more than 20 years ago made a quantum leap in Paris and will be a success.

“The NATO alliance has been perhaps irreparably damaged because they believe Americans have shown themselves too ignorant, too tribal, to hateful of each other, and (too) divided to care”, Eichenwald said. She studies Germany and European foreign policy at the Brookings Institution.

Having been widely seen as matching Mr Trump at his own game in a macho series of handshakes, Mr Macron this weekend threw himself into a public face-off with the Russian leader. The hefty majority she was hoping to win in Britain’s snap poll no longer seems likely.