President Donald Trump is withdrawing the USA from the landmark climate deal, lumping our country in with only Syria, which has been riven by civil war, and Nicaragua, which barely produces any greenhouse gases, as the only nations on the planet that could be in the pact but choose not to be.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more risky levels of warming sooner if the U.S. retreats from its pledge because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.

Exiting the Paris Accord was a key campaign issue for Trump, who like most Republicans, argued it would restrict U.S. economy from growing through myriad regulations that would have the unintended impact of leaving the American economy at a disadvantage in relation to less scrupulous rivals such as China, India and Russian Federation. To shore up his base on the coal-hugging right? This is in part because the US had already effectively exited the agreement. That said, without the world’s second largest carbon emitter chipping in, it will undoubtedly be harder to achieve the Paris Agreement’s ultimate goal, of limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius.

The unusual French-Italian-German statement, released barely an hour after Trump announced his decision, underscored the disappointment of the eurozone’s three largest economies and their resolve to plow ahead without Washington’s support.

When the United States signed onto the Paris Agreement in December of 2015, the country set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26% to 28% by 2025, as my colleague Rebecca Harrington has explained.

The White House indicated it would follow the lengthy exit process outlined in the deal.

Even under these rules, it would have been a stretch for the U.S.to meet its Paris “contribution”; without them, meeting the contribution has become, for all intents and purposes, impossible. The president has previously called climate change a “hoax”, tweeting in 2012, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make USA manufacturing non-competitive”. I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve USA interests”, Trump said. Others anxious that Washington’s bad manners might be contagious.

Trump can not technically pull the USA from the agreement until November 2019 but there are ways round that commitment if he so wished to.

The decision has no direct impact on major USA regulations on power plants and vehicle rules now aimed at reducing carbon emissions, although those are now under review by Trump as well. By withdrawing, the USA will join a select group of non-participants.

194 out of 197 recognized countries have signed on to the Paris Agreement.

In the climate treaty, instead of soup, the objective is a radically transformed energy system. “It’s just bulls**t for them to say: ‘We’ll have a 2C warming target and then try to do a little better every five years.’ It’s just worthless words”. The dynamic can run in either direction.

But he was withering in his criticism of the pact, which he cast as a humiliating defeat for American workers that unfairly advantaged foreign countries. Or it could have the opposite effect.

But the Trump administration is rolling back a host of other climate regulations, and that impact will start to be felt in a few years.

Pulling out of the Paris accords will undoubtedly anger many Americans, but it keeps a promise to Trump’s core supporters.

“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord“, Trump said at a news conference today (June 1). The letter states, “By expanding markets for innovative clean technologies, the agreement generates jobs and economic growth”. Trump met Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has favored remaining in the agreement. I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack.

First and foremost, withdrawing from the Paris Agreement is the wrong move. They described it as a coalition that will convene US states committed to upholding the Paris Climate agreement.

The Kremlin says Russian Federation is committed to the Paris climate change accords.

He ends the tweet with his campaign slogan, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump has now nullified that effort.