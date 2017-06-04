European leaders were especially dismayed by Trump’s refusal to reaffirm USA support for last year’s Paris climate change accord and his failure to publicly endorse NATO’s mutual defense pledge.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany bluntly made that point Sunday when she said, “The times in which we could rely fully on others – they are somewhat over”, and the result is that “we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands”.

We asked European politics expert Mai’a Cross, the Edward W. Brooke Professor of Political Science at Northeastern, to discuss the potential impact of Germany’s deepening rift with the U.S.

Germany declined to support the U.S. and United Kingdom bid for UN Security Council approval to invade Iraq in 2003 and viewed the invasion as a blunder. They met now in Europe. Europe considers us children – ignorant, naive, angry children. “It’s purely transactional”, Barber said, questioning the signal it sends to countries like Russian Federation and China. But most of us know that being friends with dictators is not good for our country or for the world. The question for the Liberal government is what to do about it. His statements about North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the European Union have betrayed either a strong disregard for these cooperative arrangements, or profound ignorance about their history and goal.

He said: “when there are differences, they should be solved quietly”. Not everything boils down to money, and this is a lesson that Mr. Trump has so far refused to see past. Many spoke on the condition of anonymity because they feared further strain with the U.S.

A third issue of contention is trade. It is not that they would do things differently from what they have done in the past. But the foreign-policy “blob” begs to differ. And the United States remains an important trade partner. Thanks so much for being with us.

Amid tensions between President Trump and European leaders, Mr. Trump is also telling people close to him that the USA will withdraw from the historic Paris climate agreement, which which former President Obama helped negotiate and 195 countries signed.

With the far-right parties in Germany being too weak to mount a serious challenge to Merkel, she can confidently talk about a more tightly-knit EU with little fear of political repercussions (her only real adversary, Martin Schulz, also favours enhancing European integration). As two German outlets reported, Trump on Thursday said in a meeting with European Union leadership that Germany is “bad, very bad” for maintaining a trade surplus, a situation Trump might seek to correct by prohibiting or heavily taxing German auto sales in the United States.

All this, and the fact that Germany has contributed the second most troops to Afghanistan over the years, and is still there with military trainers, gives Merkel political ammunition at home and whenever she sits across from Trump. Links between the USA and European militaries will probably continue to deepen, despite diplomatic rhetoric to the contrary. They urged them to seize the moment, ignore the US, and form an alliance. In brief, the postnational elite loathes Trump and wants a new global strategy “for a world where, every so often, the USA electoral cycle produces a corrupt, deluded isolationist who can think only in monosyllables”. The core values of Europe and the United States continue largely to overlap. Europeans, including Germany, have made clear their plan of increasing defense spending to meet the 2 percent guidelines. But Mr. Trump refused last week to reaffirm a commitment to the mutual defence clause, a reassurance his counterparts had hoped would allay their apprehensions over the extent of USA isolationism.

U.S. -German relations have come under strain by Trump’s repeated criticism of the country’s trade deficit and his threat to impose a hefty tax on German carmakers for selling vehicles in the U.S. market that were produced elsewhere.

Schweitzer said other countries should stick to their commitments, but warned that attempting to compensate for the US withdrawal by other countries redoubling their commitments would be self-defeating. A transatlantic divide certainly plays into the hands of Putin.

Multiple polls have shown Sen. At least some of the Saudi investments predated Trump’s election, but apparently have now been repackaged as a deliverable on the president’s trip. It is not something that can be permanently destroyed because of a few statements or a handful of contentious summits. Robert Menendez of New Jersey and Jack Reed of Rhode Island sent a letter to the White House saying that “leaving the Paris agreement would damage relationships with our allies and weaken American leadership on the global stage … empowering sometimes adversarial nations like China”.

The current principal blunt instrument of American foreign policy – we speak of Donald Trump’s Twitter account – has lately been aimed at a previously unthinkable target: America’s European allies, above all Germany.

She said the agreement, which Trump rejected because he said it would impose “unfair” costs on USA industry, would ultimately result in more prosperity and greater opportunities for the world.