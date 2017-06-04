President Trump will announce his decision on the Paris Accord Thursday

Trump is doing the right thing by withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, but we are left wondering, why now?

China said Thursday that it will work with the European Union to uphold the global agreement on climate change even if the US pulls out.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement. As president, he has taken significant steps to roll back Mr. Obama’s climate change agenda.

“The EU and China consider climate action and the clean energy transition an imperative more important than ever”, the statement, by European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and China’s Li, will say, according to Reuters.

As reports surfaced about his decision, Trump posted on Twitter that he will make his intentions known soon. Language for the withdrawal was still being prepared Wednesday, and will likely include specific legal conditions crafted by Trump’s administration. Trump has changed his mind on large decisions before, even after previously signaling a move in the opposite direction.

Yes, it’s possible to remain in the agreement and just fail to meet any of its terms.

“I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days”.

The Paris climate agreement was established during a 2015 conference in the French capital.

The increased co-operation between the European Union and China comes as reports indicate a further cooling in the USA towards the Paris accord.

Those countries, including the US, collectively account for the vast majority of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change.

“I’m hearing from a lot of people, both ways”, Trump said as he met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

White House officials cautioned that details were still being hammered out and that, although close, the decision on withdrawing from the worldwide accord – agreed to by almost 200 countries in Paris in 2015 – was not finalized.

Global leaders began reacting to the reports of Trump’s plans. After the meetings concluded, the U.S. refused to sign onto a statement of support for the Paris accord that all other G7 participants approved. In the wake of that meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel vented her frustration with the U.S. position.

Trump has called climate change a “hoax” and blasted the Paris agreement as a “bad deal”. After he returned to Washington, Trump lashed out at Merkel over other matters, including North Atlantic Treaty Organisation funding and Germany’s trade deficit. “Even if we were to withdraw from Paris, we wouldn’t see a resurgence of coal jobs”.

Quitting the Paris accord may not resonate with members of Trump’s Republican Party as much as his administration expects. Pitiful, ” said Nicholas Burns, a former senior administration officials who served in several previous administrations. “It would also devastate our worldwide credibility”.

In addition to blaming China for “hurting our air”, Trump also previously tweeted, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make USA manufacturing non-competitive”. We are the ones who put this deal together. In particular, he positioned himself as a staunch advocate for fossil fuels, nixing climate change funding from his proposed budget and scrapping rules that discourage pollution and boost renewable energy.

Abandoning the pact was one of Trump’s principal campaign pledges.

Musk said: “I’ve done all I can to advise directly” to Trump and through others in the White House.

Robert Murray, CEO of Murray Energy Corp., an Ohio-based coal company and major Trump campaign donor, urged Trump to withdraw from the deal.

Five Nordic countries wrote a last-minute letter to Trump, saying the Paris accord was a commitment “to our children”.

But those voices were tempered by conservatives who argue the agreement harms American jobs and punishes U.S. taxpayers.

Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union of Concerned Scientists advocacy group, said “I don’t think any other countries will follow the USA out of Paris, so if he does leave, Trump will be in splendid isolation with the leaders of Syria and Nicaragua”.

Johnson told Sky News that Britain still wants the U.S.to take the lead in fighting climate change and called on individual US states to keep making progress on that front.

The ongoing debate within the Trump administration over whether to leave the Paris deal, as Trump pledged to do on the campaign trail, has become the subject of media fascination, intense corporate lobbying, and global vertigo.

Business leaders say the Paris deal, also called COP21, will help generate new jobs, limit damage from climate change and help assert American leadership on the global stage.

As NPR’s Christopher Joyce recently reported, emissions in the USA have declined by about 12 percent since 2005.