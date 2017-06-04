Pressure To Postpone UK Election After London Attacks

The killings also occurred less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

President Trump warned after a deadly attack in London that terrorism will “only get worse” if officials don’t “get down to the business of security for our own people” and end political correctness.

Rowley said the assailants were wearing fake explosive vests.

At the London bridge, witnesses said the van was reported to have swerved onto the pavement and there have been unconfirmed reports of gunfire, The Guardian reported.

Elsbeth Smedley, a witness, said a man ran into Elliot’s cafe in Borough Market and stabbed two people before rushing out. He described the incidents as “brutal” terror attacks.

More than 20 people were injured in the attacks and rushed to hospital. “It was a rampage really”, he said.

The three men ran off towards the nearby bars and restaurants and there was a shout of “this is for Allah”, he told the station.

When she arrived at their hotel in Southward – they were told to evacuate the building and were given accommodation on another floor of the hotel.

“Then we hid under the table and people came into the restaurant and knocked a bunch of stuff over, like the till”. I join all United Kingdom police colleagues in wishing them a swift recovery.

Scotland Yard issued a statement that it was treating the attack as a terrorist incident and investigating accordingly.

“We are all shocked and angry today, but this is our city”, Sadiq Khan said Sunday.

“The investigation into last night’s horrific attack in London is progressing rapidly as the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) continue to piece together exactly what occurred”, the force said in a statement.

“I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts”, he added. She will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee on Sunday, No 10 said.

Members of the emergency services attend to victims of the terror attack on London Bridge.

At least two French citizens have been injured in the attack, the French president’s office said. “They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment”.

One witness reported having seen a van crashed into a lamppost after the bridge by the Barrowboy and Banker pub. Jones also said that she saw a man being arrested shortly afterward. “It looks potentially they could have been thrown over”.

Brad Meyers had just left London Bridge when he heard a “boom” behind him, which he thought was a auto hitting the guardrails or other vehicles.