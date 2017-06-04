Price Target Review on Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO)

Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The stock now provides a dividend yield of 3.40% for the Services company. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $164.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%.

Stock market analysts watching Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) have recently changed their ratings on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,003 shares. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The average volume for Klondex Mines Ltd. (NYSE:KLDX) has been 1.19 million shares per day over the past 30 days. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.15. Its Current ratio for most recent quarter of 0.50. The business had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.31 million.

06/20/2016 – Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. This calculation is derived by dividing the current share price by the projected earnings per share. During the same period previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P.by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,007 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $40,186,000 after buying an additional 611,989 shares in the last quarter. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.'s EPS for the trailing 12 months is 1.69. Creative Planning increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P.by 17.4% in the first quarter.

During last 5 trades the stock sticks nearly 2.08%. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value.

If Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares can stay above the price resistance around $1.95 a share, that could help propel Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) higher to the next line of resistance at $1.97 a share. The Company operates shuttle tankers; towage vessels; floating, production, storage and off-loading (FPSO) units; floating storage and off-take (FSO) units; units for maintenance and safety (UMS); long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and conventional crude oil tankers. The Company has two segments: conventional tanker and ship-to-ship transfer.