Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for India after four-nation tour

Macron greeted the Indian prime minister with a bear hug in the courtyard of the presidential Elysee Palace, while Modi said later that Macron’s victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in May ‘encouraged the entire world’.

The two leaders voiced concern over the growing threat of terrorism worldwide.

During Friday’s daily news briefing, White House spokesman Sean Spicer and Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt said they had not had a discussion with the president on his views on climate change and that they could not answer questions about what the president thought. Macron described it as a “concrete instrument” in the fight against climate warming, and said other countries would be brought in at the India summit.

In Germany, Russia and Spain, the Prime Minister’s main focus was inviting the companies of these countries to invest in India under the Make in India programme.

The post India vows to “go beyond” Paris accord, adding pressure on Trump appeared first on Vanguard News. Macron thanked Indian soldiers for their sacrifices for France’s freedom during World Wars.

Mr Modi, whose country is the world’s third-biggest emissions generator, said he would continue to back the deal, which Mr Macron said was irreversible – despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw.

“The Paris agreement is the common heritage of the world. For us, this is an article of faith”.

USA think tank Climate Interactive predicts that if all nations fully achieve their Paris pledges, the average global surface temperature rise by 2100 will be 3.3°, or 3.6° without the US. He said, India is committed to save nature and Mother Earth for the future generations.

“We have natural resources because our previous generations protected these resources”.

“It will benefit the future generations as well”, Modi said addressing a joint press event with Macron.

Modi also appreciated the positivity shown by the French president towards the International Solar Alliance in efforts to minimise the use of global fossil fuels.

“Lest we forget. PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron jointly lay wreath at Arc de Triomphe in memory of Indians who died for France”, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted. The French President lauded Modi for the ambitious target of increasing 176 gigawatts of renewable energy in India by 2022.

The Indian prime minister is now on a four-nation tour.

France is India’s 9th largest investment partner.

France and India have launched the Global Solar Alliance aimed at developing solar energy and making it accessible to all.