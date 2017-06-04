Pro-Syrian forces staying in border area despite U.S. warnings

Forces backing the Syrian government haven’t left a protected area near Syria’s southern border with Jordan despite repeated warnings from the USA -led coalition, American military officials said Wednesday. While both sides may want this to happen, there is still much ground to be covered before cross-border coordination would be feasible.

Iran is seeking to secure influence throughout Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, creating what has been dubbed the “Shia crescent”.

Field sources also said that the Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces) is ready to fight against ISIL along with the Syrian Army troops to free the strategic al-Tanf border-crossing.

Tension is reportedly building between Assad forces backed by Iran-allied Shiite militias from Iraq and Syrian rebels supported by the Syrian dictator’s enemies, which includes the United States. They reached the frontier adjoining northern Syria on Monday. US special operations forces are working with allied Syrian rebels at the Tanf military camp nearby.

Videos released on social media purported to show fighters from the Iraqi Imam Ali Brigade preparing for the battle on Tanf. In Iraq, the USA has fought alongside these Iranian backed militias against ISIL.

Dillon said there are “a couple hundred” coalition, including U.S.

On the second front, Syrian troops and affiliated forces are pushing northeast from the ancient town of Palmyra toward the ISIS-controlled crossroads of Sukhna, which lies more than 124 km (77 miles) west of the militants’ new de facto capital Deir Ezzor. It also directs them to the checkpoint.

The coalition’s presence in Tanf, on the Damascus-Baghdad highway, was also meant to stop Iran-backed groups from opening an overland route between Iraq and Syria, sources told Reuters.

According to Balanche, a ground link across the border is also especially important for Tehran, since it would provide a vital supply route for Iranian weapons into Syria and is crucial to Iranian plans to construct a ground corridor from Tehran all the way to the Mediterranean coast. This has also coincided with a march towards the Syrian border by militias from Iraq. “We are still at the beginning of a process that began only one month ago”, Balanche said. It has also not directly warned the group that it would be attacked if it did not vacate its position.

The United States has warned Iran-backed militia fighters to leave a so-called “deconfliction zone” in southern Syria where US troops are garrisoned.

The militia claims it is in the area only to fight ISIS, Dillon said.

The U.S. military dropped about 90,000 leaflets this week warning the Iran-backed fighters inside the zone to get out, a U.S. official said.

The leaflets are written in Arabic and say the forces will be considered hostile if they don’t immediately leave.

The U.S. has warned the groups that they are inside and around a “deconfliction zone” established by the U.S. and Russian Federation.

The group outside the zone has built up its forces and combat power, Col. Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the usa military’s operations in Iraq and Syria against ISIS, known as Operation Inherent Resolve, told reporters during a phone briefing Thursday.