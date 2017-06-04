Pro-Syrian regime forces amassing around US training facility in Syria

Beirut, Moscow – Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMF) known as al-Hashed al-Shaabi, infiltrated for hours on Thursday night in regions east Syria, a move considered as testing the International Coalition, which provides a cover for Arab and Kurdish fighters in the area.

The spokesman for the Kurdish YPG militia, the SDF’s key component, said fighters were combing nearby villages for mines and shoring up their defensive lines. The hydroelectric facility lies 22 kilometers upstream of Raqqa, where Islamic State’s operations in Syria are based.

Dillon said the SDF had instructed Raqqa citizens to leave the city ahead of the fighting, with almost 200,000 people already displaced. Photo courtesy of Raqqa Campaign. “The encirclement of Raqqa is nearly complete”.

Islamic State still controls swathes of Syria’s eastern desert bordering Iraq and most of Deir al-Zor province, which would be its last major foothold in Syria after losing Raqqa. The commander said the US-backed forces were meeting “fierce resistance” in the battles near the Baath Dam.

The SDF had initially meant to use the camp as a transit point for civilians fleeing ISIS-held territory in Raqqa, but a lack of other possible destinations and the need to register each person fleeing the militant stronghold has forced the Kurdish-led group to expand the camp beyond its 6,000-person capacity, Roberts added.

A day earlier, 20 civilians were killed when a US-led airstrike targeted residential buildings in Raqqa, including a hospital and a hotel.

Because of the difficulty and danger of talking to outside media from inside Raqqa city, Syria Direct contacted the civilians via WhatsApp messages relayed by Furat, an activist from Raqqa now based in Turkey.

The operation to storm the city will start in the next “few days”, Mahmoud had said yesterday. However, the coalition does not work with regime-aligned forces and does not want to operate so closely to the group, he said. Some 81 civilians were killed by IS over the same period, the monitor said. The river leads to Raqqa. The coalition does not include casualties in its daily strike releases. Saba gave a similar account, citing the difficulty of moving around to gather information and get it out of the city.

In a monthly report, CentCom said investigations finished into 16 incidents that resulted in 132 “unintentional civilian deaths”, bringing the total to 484. “They have been shot by ISIS snipers while trying to evacuate, and we have seen them victims of ISIS-emplaced bombs and bobby traps as they attempt to flee”. IS-linked news site Amaq reported the outage as well, which was also described by Laila and Saba. As of March, there were an estimated 300,000 people inside Raqqa. “It is already becoming scarce, and the prices are rising”.

“Citizens have been herded and forced into buildings, being trapped to be used for ISIS’ sinister tactics”, he said.

All sources contacted for this report said that at least some civilians are making it out of Raqqa by paying smugglers or IS personnel enormous sums and risking their lives to cross over minefields.