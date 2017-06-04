Prosecution timeline of traffic stop in Castile shooting

Yanez was later charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of endangering safety by firing his gun near Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her daughter.

St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Gray argued Tuesday that the defense is skeptical of Reynolds’ claims because Yanez says he could smell burnt marijuana when he approached the vehicle.

The defense filed two motions Tuesday: the request for the judge to disallow the state to bring up Castile’s right to carry permit.

While taking a break from mowing his lawn, 54-year-old Ron Brisbois says he hasn’t reached any conclusions about the case, but he is glad the process will play out in a public courtroom.

Another challenge is the presence of Castile’s.40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, which he voluntarily disclosed to Yanez after the officer asked for his proof of insurance and driver’s license.

Yanez’s attorneys have argued that only his perception of the events is relevant, not that of Castile, Reynolds or fellow officer Joseph Kauser, who didn’t draw his weapon that night.

Activists, who protested along with Minnesota residents after Castile’s death, said a guilty verdict would be a small victory. The shooting of the black motorist generated national attention when the aftermath was streamed live on Facebook. The recording quickly went viral on social media.Yanez said he had reason to pull over the auto because Castile looked like a suspect in the recent robbery of a convenience store, court documents said.

Phil Stinson, a professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University in OH, says police officers shoot and kill people about 900 to 1,000 times per year.

Seventy-four seconds is the amount of time that elapsed between the moment Yanez turned on his squad vehicle lights to the moment he fired the seventh and final shot into Castile’s auto.

YANEZ: Keep your hands where there are, please.

Yanez is of Latino descent. He, they just killed my boyfriend. The shooting happened last July after Castile told Yanez he had a gun.

The 27-year-old reportedly told authorities during an interview earlier this month that she and Castile had made a stop hours before the incident so she could buy some marijuana. “We got pulled over”.

Yanez’s side of the story was partly posted on the Ramsey County Attorney’s website. I told him to get his hand open.

“I just think that’s not a good enough excuse to pull anybody over and then end up dead behind that”, he said.

Reynolds: “I will sir”. Attorney Paul Engh argued that increasing the number of strikes to 15 for the defense and nine for the prosecution is “definitely needed” because of the publicity the case has received.

Defense attorney Lori Traub defended Brian Fitch in 2015 in the killing of Mendota Heights police officer Scott Patrick – one of the state’s most high-profile cases. When you drive around this mostly white suburb that sits between Minneapolis and St. Paul, you’ll see signs in some front yard saying Falcon Heights the nation is watching.

Meantime, protesters demanding the officer be charged spilled onto Interstate 94, leading to police injuries and arrests. Thompson said they decided not to attend the jury selection but plan to be there when testimony starts. For NPR News, I’m Tim Nelson in St. Paul.