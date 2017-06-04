Prime Minister Narendra Modi closed a European tour meeting with Macron in Paris as world governments began adjusting to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the landmark climate accord reached in and named for the French capital. “We must do the same for our future generations”, Modi said.

Mr. Modi said India was committed to “go above and beyond” the Paris deal to protect climate for future generations as he termed the United Nations -brokered agreement a shared legacy of the world, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump walked out of the accord.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the position of Russian Federation on Kashmir is very clear and consistent and that “it’s a sovereignty matter for India”.

“For Indians, environmental protection is a profession of faith because we learn it in the vedas (ancient Hindu scriptures)”, he said, in remarks translated from Hindi into French. “Terrorism is one of the biggest challenges the world is facing today”, Mr. Modi said. India, the world’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is a critical player in the climate pact.

Macron has led Europe’s defense of the Paris accord, endearing himself to opponents of Trump’s stance. He added that he wanted the world to know that the US will meet its commitments and that through partnerships among cities, states and businesses it will seek to remain part of the Paris agreement process. He then compared USA intelligence officials blaming Russian Federation for the hacks to “anti-Semitism and blaming the Jews”.

“We are in favor of this Paris Agreement and we will continue to work in that direction, even beyond the Paris Agreement, even if this agreement did not exist”, Modi said at the close of the two leaders’ talks.

“We cannot see the danger of climate change but we can see the horrific effects of terrorism, we can feel it”. Trump said the agreement unfairly benefited countries like India and China.

Macron on Thursday invited USA scientists, businesspeople and citizens frustrated with the White House’s stance to move to France, assuring them of “a second homeland” across the Atlantic.