He said the deal required countries to modernise their industry, something likely to cost big business billions of dollars and incur job losses, an eventuality he said had to be properly planned for.

In announcing plans to pull the USA out of the Paris climate accord, President Donald Trump declared that he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”.

However, prior to Mr Trump’s announcement, China said it will work with the European Union to uphold the worldwide agreement even if the USA withdrew. “What was said was said and so you have to think what to do next.Bad summer weather in Russian Federation is due to American imperialism”, he said.

The Paris agreement commits the U.S. and other countries to keep rising global temperatures “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and “endeavour to limit” them to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

China’s Premier Li Keqiang said fighting climate change is an “international responsibility”, adding: “It’s not invented by China. and we realise that this is a global consensus agreement”.

Many big companies in industries such as autos and aviation have already committed to reducing emissions and are spending billions to do it.

“They were presenting facts and figures”, Conway said.

And twice as many American voters work in the solar energy industry than in coal.

Schweitzer said other countries should stick to their commitments, but warned that attempting to compensate for the U.S. withdrawal by other countries redoubling their commitments would be self-defeating.

Mrs May continued that the Paris Agreement provides “the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

New drilling methods have made gas cheaper, allowing it to replace coal in many US power plants.

Russian Federation has signed the Paris climate pact, but is the biggest emitter of global greenhouse gases not to have ratified it yet.

Whatever the industry, companies will be reluctant to change plans based exclusively on the withdrawal from the climate agreement because the pendulum could swing back.

The architects of the Paris Agreement included Christiana Figueres, who until recently led the UNFCCC.