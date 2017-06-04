Pruitt refuses to say whether Trump believes in climate change

They aren’t likely to change course. Pacific Islands at risk of being swallowed by rising seas accused Washington of “abandoning” vulnerable nations and expressed dismay today after Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate deal.”The vast majority of the world has already resolved and started to act on climate with the renewable energy industry growing exponentially”. The losers will be people like Trump, who thinks that a dying coal industry can be saved by Government help. Here’s why USA withdrawal from the Paris Accord isn’t as big a change as you might be thinking. Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook both Tweeted our their disappointment, while Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg called the exit “bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and [something that] puts our children’s future at risk“.

Other countries, including India, signalled their commitment to the accord, but Russian President Vladimir Putin said that while the United States should have remained in the 2015 deal, he would not judge Trump, and warned about the accord’s impact on jobs and poverty.

Montreal mayor Denis Coderre was also among those denouncing Trump’s action, and Montreal City Hall, like many other local capitals, was lit in green Thursday night to show solidarity with the climate change agreement. The company reiterated its support for various climate pledges, and it boasted about its Chevrolet Bolt EV, an electric vehicle priced under $30,000.

And Murray Energy’s chief executive said in a statement that Mr Trump’s decision was “supporting America’s uncompromising values, saving coal jobs, and promoting low-priced, reliable electricity for Americans and the rest of the world”.

“Today we are stepping up our cooperation on climate change with China…” A weakening of those standards might help sell more SUVs to US consumers, but automakers still have to design and build electric and other fuel-efficient cars to meet mileage standards in California, China, Europe and elsewhere, Lindland said. “He still sees a path forward on that and we’re also going to continue to work with our friends and allies on our priorities: national security and the economy”.

The US now falls into the same category of Syria and Nicaragua, the only other two countries not in the Paris accord. Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Clean Energy initiative, for example, has helped fund efforts to take coal-fired power plants offline. Now, Exxon and others are gearing up to export more liquefied natural gas.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt spent a press briefing Friday dodging questions about whether President Trump believes in climate change.

Former President Barack Obama actually circumvented the process to make the Paris Agreement a “treaty” in the legal sense for the US.

Germany’s powerful auto industry said Europe would need to reassess its environmental standards to remain competitive after the “regrettable” US decision. So that is something that the president focused on with respect to how it impacted us economically.

Implicitly, the central premise of Trump’s speech was that a group of foreign countries is engaged in some sort of conspiracy to prevent the United States from developing according to its abilities and will – and that the United States will now do whatever it wants, without taking the interests of the rest of the world into account.

“I indicated that in fact global warming is occurring, human activity contributes to it in some manner”, he said.