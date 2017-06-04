Punches Thrown, Benches Clear in Giants-Nationals Game

“We’re not here to brawl”. “But we’re not here to take any stuff either”.

“You can’t blame Bryce for what he did, ” said Zimmerman, on his 13th year with the team.

It didn’t take long for the benches to clear and a brawl quickly broke out.

Check out the footage of the brawl (below), and look for the two teams to face off again Tuesday. Baker asked rhetorically. “He’s not a punching bag and he’s human, with emotions”. It’s also going to result in Harper and Strickland going on a hiatus with a looming suspension.

Harper will nearly certainly get suspended.

“After it happened I saw Harper point and the next thing you know he’s going out after them”, Posey said.

The Nationals, by and large, did not charge in looking for a fight.

“Completely uncalled for”, Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy said.

Posey explained why he was slow to react after the game. Catcher Buster Posey stood still, as if to say “you’re on your own”.

Gonzalez is not a favorite of mine so this pick is backing the Nationals offense more then anything… “So I think it was an overreaction by Bryce Harper“. Several players jumped into the fray aggressively and at least one non-active Giant – Hunter Pence – was right in the middle of the scrum. He said he wasn’t thinking about that accident, but was concerned about injuries.

But if Werth anticipated the whole thing, he was one of the few. In fact, the player that is coming to mind is Jonanthan Papelbon, who had his own issues with Harper and is now jobless. He took it personally and let the testosterone take over. But it looks bad. His style has made him a polarizing figure in the game, with veterans more likely to take issue with it. “I’m hoping he gets way more games than Bryce does”.

“I can see how (2014) stays in people’s minds”, he said.

Translation: This is Hunter’s problem and I want no part of it. Especially when it’s somebody that it’s in the past.

“It’s so in the past, it’s not even relevant anymore”, he said of their 2014 series, according to Dan Kolko of MASN. A series in which the Giants would go on to win, as well as that year’s World Series.

The Nationals pulled Harper out of the mix before anyone else could get to him, with Baker yelling “I know!” Strickland’s first pitch was inside, very inside, and the 98-mile-per-hour fastball hit Harper flush on the hip. But any talk of respect ended there, transforming instead into talk of relevance.

Now they have something else in common: charge-the-mound moments. In this particular situation multiple years ago, the batter succeeded. I know he took (Strickland) deep in the playoffs a couple of times and he probably took exception to that.

San Francisco’s Hunter Strickland pegged Harper on the thigh with his first pitch. This was just the first of six games between the Nats and Giants, and the Nats can’t be happy about their star getting plunked. “Well, couldn’t get him out, so the only way he could do it”. Morse said. “I was trying to get in there to break everyone up”. But it’s also possible that the pitcher trying to execute the retaliation will miss his target and instead hit a jaw, just as Matt Barnes almost did when he attempted to hit Manny Machado last month.