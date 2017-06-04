Pundits: Warriors do not need to be flawless to beat Cavs

“You take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled past year, that we saw in the regular season and in the postseason, and then in the offseason you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out”, James said. Kerr has also missed 10 of Golden State’s 12 games this postseason. and the team has gone 12-0. In all, 11 players in the series have been All-Stars in their careers, tying the 1983 Finals between Philadelphia and the Lakers for the most in National Basketball Association history. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, two teams dripping with stars and the biggest names globally in the sport, are facing off in the NBA Finals again. Those comments lit a fire under the Warriors and they wanted to prove to the world that they can beat the Cavs in the Finals at full strength.

The Cavaliers are now +150 to host the finale of the NBA Finals, while Golden State is -170. “I mean, he could have only impacted one team, had he stayed in Oklahoma City or gone somewhere else, there’s no doubt that team would have been better, but it wouldn’t have changed the fortunes for 27 other teams in the league”.

After 347 days of anticipation, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors meet once again to decide the NBA Championship.

“Golden State has more margin of error so they can have guys maybe not shooting the ball particularly well because Curry and Durant are on such a roll that it may not matter”, former National Basketball Association coach Van Gundy said.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off tomorrow night.

The first-year Warrior is aware the Cavaliers, who made a 12-1 run through the Eastern Conference playoffs, have been impressive defensively in the postseason.

I couldn’t be more excited. With the Cavs down 3-1 and on the verge of elimination, LeBron James, 32, and Kyrie Irving, 25, teamed up to rack up 41 points each, according to USA Today.

“It’s pretty intense”, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia said. Third time’s the charm. When LeBron first went back to Cleveland, there were people trying to hand them the title the first year, that didn’t work out – and nobody saw those Warriors coming.

Pachulia passed up a chance at bigger money to have a chance for a title when he signed with Golden State last summer for $2.9 million.

The Cavaliers added a 3-point specialist in Korver, along with backup point guard Deron Williams and swingman Derrick Williams to the mix in hopes of giving James more offensive options around him.

Whenever a team has the best player on the floor, they always have a good chance in the series. But it was all worth it because of the quest for a championship. Steph got kicked out of a game. Steve Kerr will likely watch again from behind the scenes as he deals with continued complications following back surgery almost two years ago. The Cavaliers are underdogs in the series, and don’t have home court advantage.

“I think they’re the prohibitive favorite”, ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy said. One, [Cleveland] before a year ago had never won in the history of the National Basketball Association. “I see nothing preventing them from going to eight to 10 straight Finals”, said Van Gundy. “It kind of goes without saying”.

Some have waited longer than others. James won his first title in 2012 with Miami in a five-game series over Durant and the Thunder. West (95 games), Barnes (90) and Deron Williams (85) aren’t far behind. “You don’t get here without it”. “So I feel great”.