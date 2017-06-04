President Vladimir Putin has insisted that Russian Federation as a country has never engaged in hacking activities, but conceded that some “patriotic” individuals may have, likening a hacker’s free will to that of an artist in a speech delivered to news agencies on Thursday.

“No hackers can have a radical impact on an election campaign in another country”, Putin said.

“I am happy to be back in President (Vladimir) Putin’s hometown, and added that ties between India and Russian Federation span the spectrum from Culture to Defence (Sanskriti se Suraksha)”, he said.

For his part, Putin called Mr. Trump a “straightforward” and “frank” person on Thursday.

“We are patient, we know how to wait and we will wait”, Putin said. Macron’s aides claimed in February that Russian groups were interfering with his campaign, and a document leak hit Macron’s campaign in the final hours of the French race. “If artists get up in the morning feeling good, all they do all day is paint”.

Speaking to worldwide media in Moscow, Putin claimed that swaying a national election was no easy task.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday claimed that the country has never indulged in hacking any election, and will never do so in the future either. The end results being the expansion of America’s objective in Europe – while hoping to replicate this reality against the Russian Federation in the Far East – and equally aimed at China in Northeast Asia.

Acknowledging the privileged nature of the strategic partnership between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, “This year, India and Russia are celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries”.

Before we continue, let’s recall that the three major intelligence agencies in the USA – the FBI, NSA and CIA – have all claimed that Russian Federation breached the Democratic National Committee’s networks and attempted to undermine the U.S. election. If they feel patriotic, they try to make what they see as a fair contribution to the struggle against those who speak ill of Russian Federation.

Russian Federation has repeatedly denied involvement in any attempts to influence November’s US Presidential election.

US President Donald Trump said the probe “hurts our country” and has branded the investigation the “single greatest witch hunt” in political history. The U.S. and the European Union have slapped Moscow with sanctions over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

The four islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the southern Kurils in Russian Federation, were seized by the former Soviet Union at the end of the World War II, preventing the two countries from signing a peace treaty.

Welcoming Modi, Putin said, “the most important thing is the trust and friendship in our relationship between our countries and our people”.

Currently, most of the credit rating agencies are headquartered in the United States and are strongly influenced by the country’s political relations.

The representatives of Moscow and New Delhi are now discussing the exact volume of supplies and other details in regards to the deliveries of Russian S-400 Triumf air defense systems to India under the bilateral deal, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Reuters reports, “He said Moscow was particularly alarmed by the deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system to South Korea to counter a North Korean missile threat and to reported U.S. plans to beef up Fort Greely in Alaska, a launch site for anti-ballistic missiles”.