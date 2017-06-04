Putin mocks claims of Russian meddling in United States polls

President Vladimir Putin has ridiculed the allegations of Russian meddling in USA elections, accusing the Democrats of trying to shift blame for their defeat and likening the accusations against Russia to anti-Semitism.

United States intelligence officials have said Russian Federation tried to interfere in the U.S. election by hacking the Democratic Party, in order to help Donald Trump – a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Two heads of state in the world right now maintain that the Russian government didn’t perpetrate a cyber attack on the USA election a year ago: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

“I never even knew about these meetings”, Putin said in response to questions from NBC anchor Megyn Kelly at an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

Vladimir Putin has told world leaders “don’t worry, be happy” following President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. “There was snow in Moscow today; [in St Petersburg], it’s rainy and cold – now we can blame all this on him and American imperialism”, Putin joked. He said it is likely that those hackers were from the USA and might have shifted the blame toward Russian Federation. Could you imagine something like that?

“If they’re patriotically minded, they start making their contribution, ” Putin said in a meeting with global journalists on the sidelines of his annual economic forum in St. Petersburg.

He was speaking during a discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in the presence of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged US business executives to help improve Russian-US relations, amid continuing Western sanctions.

“You shouldn’t make a noise about this, but should create the conditions for joint work”, Putin said. IP addresses, they can be invented. The Kremlin leader said that Democrats, having lost the election, were trying to put the blame on Russian Federation to cover for their own campaign failures.

Putin said he would continue to communicate with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying good relations are in the interests of both countries.

‘But the problem is not with us, the problem is inside American politics, ‘ said Putin.

“It reminds me of anti-Semitism”, he said.

The Russian leader said Mr. Snowden had the right to act in the way he did however, saying he agreed that US surveillance had become too intrusive, while praising his own country’s intelligence services for operating within the law. New questions also emerged about additional undisclosed meetings between Jeff Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.