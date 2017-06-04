“Hackers can be anywhere”.

In an interview with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly, an excerpt of which the network released Friday, Putin sought to shift blame away from the Russian government.

He seemed to be referring to the conclusion of US intelligence agencies that Russian Federation tried to interfere in last year’s presidential election via hacking of the Democratic National Committee and a top Clinton campaign official. “In the midst of a political battle?”

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said relations between Moscow and Washington are now at their lowest point since Cold War times. Could you imagine something like that?

Putin insisted that he and Donald Trump “don’t know each other”, but that he views him as “a straight-forward, honest man”, one that “you can’t really classify… as a traditional politician”. The FBI is now investigating whether Trump’s campaign team colluded with Russian officials in those efforts.

According to Kelly, Putin also suggested that the Central Intelligence Agency may have framed Russian Federation for the hacking.

USA intelligence officials have said Russian Federation tried to interfere in the US election by hacking the Democratic Party to sway the vote in favour of Donald Trump, a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied. “There is no longer any …” But Putin has steadfastly denied the allegations.

In March, then-FBI Director James Comey revealed to the House Intelligence Committee that the FBI was probing whether anyone associated with Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was involved in the Russian hacking.

The White House insisted Comey was canned for mishandling the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.