Putin: Russia doesn’t hack but “patriotic” individuals might

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised US President Donald Trump as a simple and direct person with honest view of things.Putin said that Trump was exactly the kind of person he liked most.The Russian President further said that he had never met Trump but added that he agreed relations between their countries had to improve and he was willing to talk with the US leader.

“We’re not doing this on the state level”, Mr Putin said Thursday.

Allegations of Russian interference surfaced throughout the USA presidential election as well as the recent French presidential election.

During a press conference in Saint Petersberg on Thursday, Putin said it was “theoretically possible” that “patriotic” individuals might have made “what they see as a fair contribution to the struggle against those who speak ill of Russian Federation”, according to a RadioFreeEurope translation.

Earlier, Putin said no matter where the threat comes from, it is unacceptable and Russian Federation will always support India in its fight against terror.

The Russian leader also denied the Kremlin had ever engaged in hacking, but acknowledged some “patriotic” individuals may have carried out cyberattacks.

President Vladimir Putin says that Russia’s military deployments on a group of Pacific islands also claimed by Japan have been caused by concerns about the USA military buildup in the region.

“Secondly, I can imagine that some purposefully does that, building the chain of these attacks in a way to make it seem that Russian Federation is the source of these attacks”.

But at the same time, Putin side-stepped a question on Kashmir, and said “it is up to you” to assess whether Pakistan is fuelling terrorism in the Indian state. “No hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America”. “Modern technologies allow that to be done quite easily”.

“We will work together to step up joint efforts aimed at modernising infrastructure, explore ways to jointly respond to urbanisation challenges, address issues related to ensuring food security, preserving water and forest resources.” the declaration said.

Putin insisted that whether he liked Trump or not was irrelevant, as the important thing was to establish a good personal and political relationship regardless. And part of that influence campaign were hackers.

Russia’s relations with the West have been at post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis.

He was addressing the media yesterday at the end of the 18th Annual India Russia Summit where he met Russian President Vladmir Putin.

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria said Putin’s remarks on the hacking mirror what Putin said when Russian Federation seized Ukraine’s Crimea region. The U.S. and the European Union have slapped Moscow with sanctions over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine.