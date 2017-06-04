President Vladimir Putin said the Russian state has never been involved in hacking.

Putin said the “Russo-phobic hysteria” makes it “somewhat inconvenient to work with one another or even to talk”.

Sitting around a rectangular table with a select group of global news agency editors, the 64-year-old Russian leader took questions one by one on subjects related not only of interest to the editors’ countries but also of wider global concerns such as Syria, US President Donald Trump and the future of an emerging multi-polar world.

“I can imagine that some do it deliberately, staging a chain of attacks in such a way as to cast Russian Federation as the origin of such an attack”, Putin said during a meeting with editors of global news agencies in St. Petersburg. “Modern technologies allow that to be done quite easily”. “The hackers are the same”.

“If they are patriotically minded, they start making their contributions – which are right, from their point of view – to the fight against those who say bad things about Russian Federation”, he added.

“Hackers could be anywhere and could come from anywhere, from any country of the world”, Putin said at the summit of heads of worldwide news agencies as part of the St. Petersburg global Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“I am strongly convinced of the fact that no hackers could have a significant impact on election campaigns in other countries”, the Russian leader said, adding that no amount information could convince voters to change their preferred politician. The goal is, Putin said, is to “establish an atmosphere that is going to prevent us from addressing common issues, say with regard to terrorism”.

Mr Putin said Moscow will wait until current anti-Russian sentiment in the U.S. abates before trying to forge ties with Mr Trump.

Putin predicted “this will end, sooner or later”, adding that “we are patient, we know how to wait and we will wait”.

He praised Trump as “a straightforward person, a frank person”.

Russian Federation was also accused of interfering in the French presidential race after documents from candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign officials were hacked before election day.

He said they found no trace that the Russian hacking group known as APT28, blamed for other attacks including on the US presidential campaign, was responsible. Poupard described the Macron campaign hack as “not very technological” and said “the attack was so generic and simple that it could have been practically anyone”.

Russia’s relations with the West have been at post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis.

The US and the European Union have slapped Moscow with sanctions over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

Speaking to the media, Putin said, “Our relations with Pakistan have no impact on trade between India and Russian Federation”. Putin said Russian Federation was alive to the danger that Japan might allow USA troops to deploy there if it struck a deal to hand over some of the islands to Tokyo’s jurisdiction.

Washington was using North Korea as a pretext to expand its military infrastructure in Asia in the same way it had used Iran as a pretext to develop a missile shield in Europe, charged Putin.

Welcoming Modi, Putin said, “the most important thing is the trust and friendship in our relationship between our countries and our people”. “We are thinking about ways to neutralize possible threats at long distance”.