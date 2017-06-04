Putin says claims he meddled in U.S. elections ‘remind me of anti-Semitism’

They voted for him and the other team made a mistake.

Only Syria and Nicaragua are non-participants in the 195-nation accord agreed in Paris in 2015.

Putin, addressing senior U.S. business executives during an economic forum in St Petersburg, said Moscow would continue to talk to U.S. President Donald Trump and the new U.S. administration. He then compared United States intelligence officials blaming Russian Federation for the hacks to “anti-Semitism and blaming the Jews”.Earlier, at a Friday forum moderated by Kelly, Putin likened the US blaming his country for hacking the presidential election to “blaming the Jews” and joked that the newscaster’s “underage daughter” could have been behind the hacking.Putin suggested there will perhaps still be time to renegotiate the deal so that the U.S. will decide to remain.

‘OK good, now we’re going to have some questions, ‘ Kelly said at that point.

On Monday, Putin told a French newspaper that the allegations of Russian meddling were a “fiction” driven by Democrats’ “desire … to improve their standing by accusing Russia of interfering”.

‘Well I am not amongst the European leaders. He even tried to calm an inquisitive Kelly by asking: “Isn’t there a pill they can give you?” “But it is perfectly evident that without the participation of the United States, the Paris agreement will be unworkable, because the United States is one of the biggest generators of emissions”. Now the question is, if we are in a position to not allow climate change.

“We have no information on the issue”, an official said when asked to comment on Putin’s words in the interview to American film director Oliver Stone.

He followed that bit up with yet another joke.

The largest of the many United States rallies organized as a March for Truth appeared to be in NY, where as many as 3,000 anti-Trump protesters descended on Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, with some shouting “Liar!” or “Lock him up!” or “Take back America!”

But Trump’s decision Thursday to pull out of the Paris treaty, which is created to cut harmful emissions and slow the Earth’s warming, sparked a wave of global condemnation and helped fuel some of the many protest marches on Saturday.

Putin, who is keen to fix battered U.S. -Russia relations and is expected to meet Trump for the first time at the G20 in Hamburg in July, said Trump had simply run a better campaign and better connected with voters than Clinton.

‘This situation needs to be thoroughly assessed’.

Putin said the attack was a provocation meant to put the blame on the Syrian ruler, insisting that “Assad didn’t use those weapons”.

‘If we are all constructive in what we do, there are things that we can agree on’.