While the full interview won’t be released until Sunday evening, NBC released a brief clip of it on Friday. “They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia. even in America, Latin America”. It’s like anti-Semitism. ‘The Jews are to blame.At the Friday forum moderated by Kelly, Putin compared the U.S. blaming Russian Federation for the hacks to “blaming the Jews”. In the spot, Putin demonstrated that the USA isn’t the only country with a leader comfortable pushing claims about the 2016 US presidential election with little or no evidence.

USA intelligence agencies have accused Putin of ordering a hacking and influence campaign to tilt last year’s election in favor of Republican Donald Trump, after the billionaire pledged to boost ties with Moscow. Can you imagine something like that?

But when talking with Kelly, Putin seemed to muddy the waters.

“If they are patriotically minded, they start making their contributions – which are right, from their point of view – to the fight against those who say bad things about Russian Federation”, he said in a press conference Thursday. “In the midst of a political battle?”

"By some calculations", he continued, "it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russian Federation". "Could you imagine something like that? During the meeting I said, 'we should consider an option that Russian Federation might join NATO.' Clinton said, 'Why not?'", Putin said, noting that "the USA delegation got very nervous".

