Russian leader Vladimir Putin clashed with Megyn Kelly in St. Petersburg on Friday, once again insisting that his government played no role in influencing last year’s presidential election through covert hacking.

USA intelligence agencies say Russian spies hacked into a wide range of institutions and agencies during the U.S. election campaign.

Megyn Kelly was pressing Putin to explain why he earlier said that perhaps “patriotic” hackers in Russian Federation committed the cyber-attack.

In an interview with NBC News’ Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, a preview of which was released to media, Putin said USA hackers could have made it look like Russian Federation was responsible for political reasons.

“Now we can dump it all on him and American imperialism”, Putin said.

A day after referring to hackers as “artists” who are creative in their work and choose their targets according to their mood, Putin said they could be anywhere. “Can you imagine something like that?”

Putin said Friday that the claims of Russian hacking into the Democratic National Committee in the lead-up to the election were meant to divert attention away from the true information in the party’s leaked e-mails.

During the interview with NBC, Mr Putin also reportedly suggested the Central Intelligence Agency may have framed Russian Federation for the hacking. Putin, on the other hand, said that he would not judge Trump’s decision. Putin said in response to Kelly’s question about new allegations that President Trump’s election campaign tried to create back channels of communication with the Kremlin. When asked about the meetings between Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and members of Trump’s campaign team, Putin appeared frustrated and defensively laughed off the allegations.

Megyn Kelly’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin airs Sunday during the premiere of “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” on NBC.

Putin said at a forum in St. Petersburg.

He also pledged to help improve conditions for US business in Russian Federation.

Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was also in the crosshairs of the House and Senate’s Russian Federation probe. In her video preview, Kelly said she also asked Putin if he had “something damaging” on Trump.