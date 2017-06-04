Putin urges U.S. businessmen to ‘help’ Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Russian President Vladimir Putin said hackers trying to influence last year’s U.S. election could have been from anywhere, questioning findings by American intelligence that Russia was behind the operation, according to an interview aired Friday.

In the clip, Kelly asks Putin about Russia’s purported attempts to influence the 2016 election.

“Hackers can be anywhere”. He said it is likely that those hackers were from the US and might have shifted the blame toward Russian Federation.

Russia has never engaged in hacking at the “state level, ” Putin said at the Konstantinovsky Palace, adding that some computer attacks may be camouflaged to make them look like Russians were behind them. In the midst of a political battle.

“By some calculations it was convenient for [potential USA hackers] to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia”, Putin said. While promoting the interview, Kelly teased that Putin also suggested the C.I.A. itself was behind the hacks, “likening this one to that involving the J.F.K. assassination and the conspiracy theories surrounding that”.

While addressing the forum Friday, Putin also said the hacking accusations against his country were nothing more than “harmful gossip”, and that it was damaging worldwide relations and the global economy, reports said.

A day earlier at an economic forum moderated by Kelly in St. Petersburg, Putin said it was possible that Russian hackers were merely in “high spirits” and made a decision to meddle in the US election on behalf of their country. Kelly said that Putin hinted that the Central Intelligence Agency could have even been behind the hacking, noting that many people were once certain that Moscow was behind the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

“I have read these reports”, said Putin.