Putin urges United States businessmen to ‘help’ Trump

A day after seemingly conceding “patriotic” Russian hackers may have been involved in US election meddling, Vladimir Putin offered a forceful and fiery rebuttal to the ongoing controversy, comparing the continued allegations of Moscow’s interference to anti-semitism.

He had earlier urged US business executives to help improve Russian-US relations, amid sanctions.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has expanded the scope of his investigation into Russian activities during the 2016 election to include former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and it could soon involve Attorney General Jeff Sessions as well.

Facing questions from NBC’s Megyn Kelly, who moderated a panel discussion at St. Petersburg’s economic forum, Putin said the claims of Russian interference in the U.S. election contained “nothing concrete, only assumptions”. “Your underage daughter could do that”, he said to Kelly. “They came to the polls and voted for him, and the other team miscalculated”. “A stupid man who can’t do anything right would blame everything on the Jews”. “Can you imagine something like that?”

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said relations between Moscow and Washington are now at their lowest point since Cold War times.

In an interview with NBC News Friday, the Russian president said just about anyone could be behind the cyberattacks involving Democratic computer servers. It’s easier for them to say that they are not guilty, that the Russians are the guilty ones for interfering in our election.

“It reminds me of anti-Semitism”, he said. The Kremlin leader said that Democrats, having lost the election, were trying to put the blame on Russian Federation to cover for their own campaign failures. “Someone needs to give you a pill or something!” Several current and former aides of Trump are now under investigation over their alleged contacts with Russian officials.

But she added: ‘The Russians in my opinion – and based on intelligence and counterintelligence people I have spoken to – could not have known best how to weaponize that information unless they had been guided by a specific group of people.

Besides praising Trump’s electoral campaign, Putin refused to condemn the United States president’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, making light of the issue and questioning whether the countries of the world were really “in a position to halt climate change”.