“It’s easier to say “we’re not to blame – the Russians are to blame, they interfered in our election, and we’re good”.

Earlier, at a Friday forum moderated by Kelly, Putin likened the USA blaming his country for hacking the presidential election to “blaming the Jews” and joked that the newscaster’s “underage daughter” could have been behind the hacking.

During an interview with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that American hackers interfered in the 2016 US election and made it look like Russia was behind the hacking.

USA intelligence agencies have accused Mr Putin of ordering a hacking and influence campaign to tilt last year’s election in favour of Republican Donald Trump, after the billionaire pledged to boost ties with Moscow.

“IP addresses can be invented – a child can do that!” Your underage daughter could do that. “They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia.even in America, Latin America”, he said.

According to Kelly, Putin also suggested that the Central Intelligence Agency may have framed Russian Federation for the hacking.

“We didn’t do this. Stop this!” he said during the interview. “It was all done by the people who wanted to blame him for it”, Putin said. “During the meeting I said, ‘we should consider an option that Russian Federation might join NATO.’ Clinton said, ‘Why not?'”, Putin said, noting that “the USA delegation got very nervous”.

“It’s his job, he gets paid for this”, Putin said about Kislyak’s meetings with Trump’s team.

In a sign of exasperation, Putin compared what he described as the obsessive USA focus on alleged Russian interference with the vote to anti-Semitism.

Putin suggested that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was an outdated alliance. Having wondered what is the goal of the alliance if both the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact are no more, the president said that the failed dialogue with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is not Russia’s fault.

The prime minister noted that it is not the same bipolar world of before when nations were aligned either with the United States or the former Soviet Union. “The question is, what for?” he asked.

In the clip, Kelly asks Putin about Russia’s purported attempts to influence the 2016 election.

“We’ve had enough”, Putin added. Eastern in the U.S.

Trump has been pressing his 27 North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies to up their military spending to the 2 percent of GDP recommended by the alliance – a threshold only a handful of them meet. Someone is a mutt, can’t do a thing, but the Jews are to be blamed.

“Does squabbling over North Atlantic Treaty Organisation help Russian Federation?” he said.