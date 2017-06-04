Question on Saudi Democracy Gives State Department Pause

The Iranian spokesman then noted that such recurring allegations against Iran just a few days after U.S. president’s trip to Saudi Arabia was not unexpected, because Washington should have reciprocated following the extravagance of Saudi officials during Donald Trump’s visit. The briefing was held by State Department veteran Stuart Jones.

The massive USA arms deal with Saudi Arabia signed last month by President Trump is continuing to drive up arms makers’ stock, though at present the exact dollar values for specific companies are a matter of some speculation. He did so standing next to Saudi officials.

At Tuesday’s briefing, Assistant Secretary Jones was asked how he characterized Saudi Arabia’s commitment to democracy.

For 20 long seconds, Jones stood silently at the podium considering his response as reporters stirred nervously.

Trump also did not make overt mentions of human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia in his speech there, a move criticized by Democrats and Republicans in Congress.”The fact that it wasn’t featured in the speech doesn’t mean that it’s not part of the bilateral dialogue”, Jones said.

Saudi Arabia, the bastion of Sunni Islam and a close USA ally, denies backing terrorism and has cracked down on jihadists at home, jailing thousands, stopping hundreds from travelling to fight overseas and cutting militant finances. And this from someone who worked in Iraq, served as an ambassador in the Middle East, and knows a thing or two about illiberalism.

Others, including some former foreign policy officials, defended Jones as an honorable and well thought-of career officer defending a policy that was not of his making.

Trump and Tillerson’s visit, he said, had made progress in working with the countries of the Saudi-led Gulf Cooperation Council to combat extremism – of the kind backed by Iran.

“Clearly, one source of extremism, one terrorism threat, is coming from Iran, and that’s coming from a part of the Iranian apparatus that is not at all responsive to its electorate“, Jones added.

I’m going to take that as a maybe.