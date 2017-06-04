Quitting Paris likely to have muted effect in key industries

Brad Smith, the President and Chief Legal Officer at Microsoft took to LinkedIn to write a lengthy disapproval of the USA leaving the Paris Climate Accord saying, “We are disappointed with today’s decision by the White House to withdraw the United States from the landmark, globally supported Paris Agreement on climate change“, Smith writes.

More than a dozen of the largest companies operating in the US banded together to urge Trump to stay in the pact.

Merkel said Friday that the announcement by Trump was “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly”.

In the same way that the science of climate change is clear, robust and incontrovertible, the business case for climate action is also irrefutable.

Thursday’s decision by the White House isn’t likely to stop the utility from pursuing those goals, says David Doctor, president and CEO of E4 Carolinas.

Kerry said the president lied to the American people and put America “last”, not first, and made the country an “environmental pariah” to the world.

Visiting Premier Li Keqiang and top European Union officials agreed on a joint statement after their meeting in Brussels that was backed by all 28 European Union states and committed the bloc and China to full implementation of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

In his speech announcing American withdrawal from the agreement, Trump pointed out that Paris strengthens other countries at the expense of the U.S. He singled out China and India, and warned that the deal would simply line the pockets of the developing world with American dollars. By freeing the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, President Trump is freeing taxpayers from ridiculous and unproductive foreign policy agreements.

Barbara Hendricks said other countries will fill the leadership void left by the United States but none will be expected to make up the shortfall in emissions reductions caused by Washington’s exit.

California Manufacturers & Technology president Dorothy Rothrock said, “California has a new reason to provide meaningful leadership by adopting a market-based approach to reduce emissions that will protect manufacturing jobs and keep costs affordable for consumers”.

Poor countries are predicted to be among the hardest hit by global warming, with some predicting tens of millions of “climate refugees” in coming decades.

South Africa called the USA pullout “an abdication of global responsibility”.

Bloomberg says he believes the United States can hit its 2025 emissions reduction target laid out in the Paris climate agreement without the help of the federal government. These priorities are not mutually exclusive and America should continue to be at the table to shape these discussions. Coal industry officials have said the sector hopes only to slow the economic bleeding that has come with a glut of cheaper and cleaner natural gas.

“While President Trump continues to ignore reality, we are particularly grateful for your efforts”.

“I think they are probably immune to fact”, he said.

While Trump and Pence have suggested the possibility of renegotiating the agreement, the leaders of Italy, Germany and France have said that won’t happen. America is one of the two largest emitters in the world, along with China.