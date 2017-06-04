R. Madrid Thumps Juventus 4-1 to Retain UCL Crown

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid of Spain on Saturday emerged champions of Europe for a record 12th time after overwhelming 10-man Juventus of Italy.

“In the first half we played beautifully but they pushed the accelerator in the second half and we could not resist”, Allegri, whose side had been bidding to become the eighth club to land the “treble” having won Serie A and the Copa Italia this year, told reporters.

Amid the post-game celebrations, Ronaldo shared an emotional moment with the iconic Scottish manager in the tunnel after the trophy celebration.

But Real were dominant after the break as goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo again and substitute Marco Asensio sealed a 12th European Cup win and a third in four seasons.

Bale said: “It’s three Champions League trophies in four years and not many people can say that”.

I consider myself a man of this house (Real Madrid).

This was the performance of a world-class team, ripping apart a defence that has a reputation as one of football’s meanest and did not concede a goal in either leg of their quarter-final win against Barcelona, keeping out Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

“It’s great to be doing that and I want it to continue”.

REAL MADRID comfortably beat Juventus in the Champions League final tonight – here are some of the best photos of them celebrating.

“Every Real Madrid fan is so grateful to him, he lifted our level of talent when he arrived in 2001 and was the best player in the world”.

“I am happy because it is not easy to win things like La Liga and the Champions League, and this year we did it with hard work and desire”. “I’m very happy â€” an fantastic season, we’ve won trophies.

Perhaps most disappointingly of all for Rodriguez, he was not even named among the substitutes for the final in Cardiff on Saturday evening which only fueled rumours of an imminent departure.

In El Mundo, Orfeo Suarez said that Juve had not played badly at all, but Madrid’s quality was just “incomparable” when they really got going in the second half.

“But today we can say that we are a very good team and that we deserved to win the league and the Champions League”.

Ronaldo’s first strike at Millennium Stadium was canceled out by Mario Mandzukic’s exquisite 27th-minute hook shot. “Buffon will still be Juventus’s goalkeeper next season and Andrea Barzagli will still be with us”.

“(Gianluigi) Buffon will still be the goalkeeper next year.

Real captain Ramos had been booked in the first half and risked getting sent off for the 23rd time in his career with a wild lunge on Cuadrado in the 86th minute.