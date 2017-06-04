Rafael Nadal’s early performance at the French Open, other top seed updates

The French Open 2017 gets stuck in with seeded players all kicking off their first-round matches.

Nadal, a nine-time champion at Roland Garros, defeats Benoit Paire to advance.

“What I’ve got to do is focus on my game, focus on my shots”.

“I won’t start to play serve-and-volley or something like that”, Djokovic said.

He said: “I don’t think he’s anxious at all about anyone in this tournament, to be fair”. Was not an easy opponent in the first round, obviously.

– Hsieh will next play American Taylor Townsend, who beat Japanese qualifier Miyu Kato 6-4 6-0. “And then he speaks to me about respect”. Muguruza was up a break and led 3-2 when the match was stopped.

The 20-year-old Zverev was one of the outside favorites after impressing on his way to victory at the Italian Open.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased through to the second round of the French Open after beating Marcel Granollers of Spain in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic started his journey at the 2017 French Open with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Belgian Steve Darcis in an hour and a half, reports Efe.

PARIS (AP) – Jack Sock went to the island of Mallorca ahead of the French Open, planning to train with Rafael Nadal. The No. 3 seed kept up his momentum in Paris. He feels my game is very much in a good place.

“So many things at the time, when I personally read it, were quite shocking”, Djokovic told reporters.

Uruguay’s 22nd-seed Pablo Cuevas has brushed aside Maxime Hamou 6-3 6-2 6-4.

Ferrer, a runner-up at Roland Garros in 2013, has never lost his opening match at the clay-court major in 15 appearances. The 13th seed, hoping to become the first Frenchwoman to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Mary Pierce in 2000, said she hurt her back on Sunday and was not even sure she could make it on to Court Philippe Chatrier.

One of the contenders, France’s Kristina Mladenovic, barely survived the first round.

– Australia’s Nick Kyrgios beat Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-3 in the first round.

Both before the match and in courtside comments following his win, Nadal described Paire as a unsafe opponent, and the Frenchman played with more freedom in a closer second set as the Spaniard lost his edge.

Davis’ career record in Paris is now 1-6.

Del Potro’s best result at Roland Garros is the semifinals in 2009, the year he won at Flushing Meadows.

He again went 4-1 up before a wobble saw him fail to convert eight set-points at 5-3. The Ukrainian has won three other tournaments this year.

“The rest of the things I am happy with”.

“It’s of course very frustrating every time I play against Nadal I think that I have missed something, so there are quite a lot of regrets there”.

Andy Murray will be in action tomorrow for his first round match against Andrey Kuznetsov.

– Wawrinka, the 2015 champion, will face Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov in the second round.