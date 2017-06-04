Raikkonen seethes as Vettel wins Monaco GP

“I don’t think they saw it coming. This is the new reality at the moment”.

The younger Ferrari trumped Kimi in the pits, jumping ahead into first place midway through the map, snuffing the Finn’s chances at a win out in one fell swoop.

But it was shrouded in controversy.

That paved the way for Ferrari to take a one-two finish that has helped Sebastian Vettel open up a 25-point advantage in the championship over Hamilton, who regrouped from a troubled qualifying to salvage seventh.

Ferrari could be credited in another view for allowing tactcial creativity that allowed Vettel to react to the fact that he still had good grip in his tyres to capitalise on Raikkonen’s stop.

“I’m really, really happy that I was able to fight back to seventh“, said Hamilton.

‘It turned out to be OK on Valtteri’s auto but not great on mine. “I only know that we came second”. “The more races we do, the more we learn and the stronger we get”.

“I went on the radio at the end there to make sure the team know that this battle isn’t over“, said Hamilton. But apart from that, I have no idea. I might be in the way, I might need to give Valtteri that upper hand.

“That inconsistency has been following us through the season, and on the opposite side Ferrari put the vehicle on track in Barcelona and they were quick from the get-go”, said Wolff.

Vettel now has 129 points after six rounds of this year’s 20-race championship ahead of Hamilton on 104.

“I still believe we can win this thing”.

Hamilton’s season has been blighted by an on-going struggle to get this year’s new Pirelli tyres in the optimum operating window, and thus extracting the maximum performance from his Mercedes vehicle.

Vettel’s attention will soon shift to the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal in two weeks’ time, but not after savoring his Monaco success. Obviously the only thing I wanted to do was to get out of the auto when you see the vehicle start to smoke.

“We got a lot of hard times last year and this year everything seems to be upside down – but the team is the same, the people are the same”, Vettel told reporters.

It’s very clear Ferrari have chosen their number one driver and are pushing everything to make sure Sebastian will maximise his points.

“I can stop the vehicle if I like as I am driving it, but we work as a team and if you don’t believe what you have been told, or how it works, it will get very complicated”.

“The Ferraris seem to work everywhere”, said Hamilton, “so the next 14 races will be very hard”.

Wehrlein’s vehicle was flipped on its side against the tire wall and fence, with the German driver trapped inside and marshals unable to do anything about it, after Button went down the inside in what looked like a wildly optimistic attempt to pass. “So we will see”.