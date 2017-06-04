Rain affects Australia v New Zealand game in ICC Champions Trophy

Kane Williamson of New Zealand is run out by Pat Cummins of Australia during the ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and New Zealand at Edgbaston.

New Zealand were on top when the day’s second rainstorm put an end to proceedings with Australia 53/3 chasing 292 to win in 46 overs.

They did not come back on and both teams collected a point in Group A.

Australia now go on to London where they face Bangladesh at the Oval on June 5.

He hoisted experienced seamer John Hastings for a legside six to go into the 90s before a flicked four and single off the same bowler saw him to a 96-ball century, his ninth at this level, with eight fours and three sixes.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood was the pick of Australia’s bowlers with 6/52 from nine overs. Ronchi had hit nine fours and three sixes when he departed in the 16th over.

As soon as Henriques was out though, New Zealand’s charge was halted as the rain returned.

They lost the key wicket of David Warner (18) caught behind by wicketkeeper Ronchi off Trent Boult, before Adam Milne dismissed Aaron Finch (8) and Moses Henriques (18) with the last ball before rain stopped play for a final time.

Just under four overs later, the rain came and after a lengthy delay, the players were back out on the field, but the match was reduced to 46 overs per side.

The wicketkeeper, selected ahead of Tim Latham, struck 24 after the Black Caps won the toss and opted to bat, before showers arrived at the central England venue with New Zealand 67-1.

“I thought it was probably one of the worst bowling displays that we’ve put on for a very long time“, Smith said post-match.

The abandonment handed each side a point, and defeat to the world No.6 ranked Bangladesh side would see Australia needing to beat England in the final group match and hope other results go their way if they are to progress to the semi-finals.

“It’s a pretty quick tournament, so you can’t really afford too many, well, a washout, really, or a loss”.

“That’s the nature of beast when you come up against a side like Australia“. This was an identical outcome to when the teams met at the Birmingham ground in the last edition four years ago.

“So for us now it’s about making sure that we’re playing each game like a final and winning the next two”.

The right-hander was dismissed off the very next ball he faced when he was run out thanks to an accurate throw by Cummins. “We gave them a lot of freebies and it was pretty ordinary, to be honest with you”.

On Saturday, South Africa play Sri Lanka.