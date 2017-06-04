Rain saves Australia with Black Caps well on top

Australia were rescued by rain in their Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand as Kane Williamson’s hundred and three quickfire wickets went in vain at Edgbaston.

Further rain during the lunch break reduced Australia’s target to 235 in 33 overs at a run rate of 7.12 per over as the Duckworth-Lewis Method made an early competition cameo.

“They’ve got some good new ball bowlers who can swing around and if there’s a bit there, we’ll have to be quite watchful”.

The pursuit looked to be fatally undermined and Smith pulled no punches in his assessment, particularly in the efforts of a bowling attack rated as one of the tournament’s most fierce.

Proceedings in the Group A match at Edgbaston in Birmingham looked to be heading to an exciting climax after Kane Williamson, New Zealand’s captain, scored a century before Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood picked up six wickets. “But tomorrow’s a one-off fixture and it’s tournament cricket, so it’s important we start strong”, Williamson said on the eve of the game, via ESPNCricinfo.

Only the top two sides from each of the two groups of four qualify for the semi-finals. The two countries meet in the pool phase of the Champions Trophy at Cardiff on Tuesday, with England having launched a tournament featuring the world’s top 50-over sides with a dominant eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday. Ronchi had hit nine fours and three sixes when he departed in the 16th over.

Cummins, however, had already proved expensive by the time rain stopped play with New Zealand 67 for one midway through the 10th over.

The 26-year-old sent Neil Broom back in the 41st over and then James Neesham in the 43rd over to put the opponents seven down.

Hazlewood clinched the wickets of Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult in the 45th over to bring the curtains down on the New Zealand innings.

The first rain delay came not long afterwards and when the sides came back out, New Zealand’s other opener Luke Ronchi, who grew up in Western Australia, tried to push his side into a commanding score to make up for the lost overs.

In the recent World T20 in India, the Blackcaps won four games on the bounce batting first, discovering a strategy Williamson obviously likes. Ronchi returned with more lusty blows amid the best atmosphere of the innings, completing his first ODI fifty in the last 37 innings dating to January and his 170 against Sri Lanka.

“I think they batted quite well against England“, Maxwell said.

He added: “Let’s hope it’s rust and let’s hope it’s gone. And it was pretty ordinary, to be honest with you”, ranted Smith.

After beginning in typically aggressive style – upper-cutting a six off Tim Southee – David Warner was dismissed in the sixth over as he nicked through to Ronchi behind the stumps after charging down the pitch to Boult. But he was then run out by Henriques’s throw to Cummins.

Moises Henriques to bat four when his career average batting six and seven was 6.57, and the seemingly overweight John Hastings who hasn’t played an ODI since Port Elizabeth in October previous year.

Smith admitted that the weather had probably helped his side to one point – as against a zero.