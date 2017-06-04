‘Ramblin Man’ Gregg Allman buried near Hwy 41

Legions of fans lined the streets of Macon, Georgia, on Saturday to honor music legend Gregg Allman as he’s carried to his final resting place in the same cemetery where he and his band members used to hang out and write songs amid the tombstones.

“Rosalynn and I were deeply saddened when we learned that Greg Allman had passed”, Carter said of himself and his wife of 70 years. “[I’m going] to show my respect and concern”.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter confirmed Friday that he would attend, honoring The Allman Brothers Band keyboardist who drew large crowds to campaign events during his 1976 presidential race.

Gregg Allman died May 27 at the age of 69 in Savannah, Georgia. Allman will be buried at Macon’s Rose Hill Cemetery, next to two of his Allman Brothers band mates – his brother Duane and founding bassist Berry Oakley.

Allman’s Saturday afternoon funeral ceremony was private and held in a small chapel.

Collectively between the Allman Brothers Band and solo work, Allman released 17 studio albums and 18 live albums, including the classic 1971 double LP At Fillmore East, which is considered one of the greatest live albums of all time.

It was just over a year ago that Allman received an honorary doctorate of humanities degree from Mercer University, with Carter’s hands-on assistance. As Carter’s statement made clear, Allman was more famous than he was when he ran for president, and that was a good thing.

Allman had been married several times, including to Cher in the late 1970s, and had five children. “The band got the campaign political attention and raised much-needed funds”.

Allman’s bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel The Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock. And we were getting the whole $15 plus 15 more matching dollars.

It’s not every day that Cher comes to central Georgia.

After Gregg Allman’s death, Cher initially told her social media followers she had “words are impossible”.

“I would come down here and they would be here and other clubs, too, but this is where I remember them mostly, so I felt obligated to come out here tonight to just have some fun”, says Newton Collier.