‘Ramblin Man’ Gregg Allman laid to rest near Highway 41

The Allman Brothers Band star Gregg Allman was laid to rest in Macon, Georgia, where he was buried near his brother Duane Allman and band mate Berry Oakley.

Fans stood on the grounds of Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, Georgia, as a small, private ceremony was held for family and loved ones, including Allman ex-wife, singer Cher.

The singer was laid to rest next to his brother and band co-founder Duane, who died in 1971 at the age 24 in a motorcycle crash.

A day before the service, Cher tweeted some sweet words about Allman, with whom she had a son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Carter says The Allman Brothers Band helped his 1976 presidential campaign, helping draw bigger crowds than Carter got alone at the time.

We are watching LIVE as the legendary southern rocker Gregg Allman is buried next to his brother.

Gregg Allman died May 27 at the age of 69 in Savannah, Georgia. He died of complications from liver cancer just one month after postponing 2017 concert dates and denying rumours that he was in hospice care. “That’s in his wishes”.Raised by a single mother after his father was shot to death, he idolized his guitar-slinging older brother Duane and became his musical partner.

Dickey Betts, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, was also expected to attend the service. Bassists Allen Woody and Otiel Burbridge brought their own distinct styles as Allman Brothers.The Allman Brothers Band began to reach mainstream success by the early 1970s, with their live album At Fillmore East representing a commercial and artistic breakthrough.

In his 2012 memoir, “My Cross to Bear”, Allman said he finally felt “brand new” at 50 after years of overindulging in women, drugs and alcohol.

The night before he passed away, Allman was able to listen to some of the tracks being produced for his final record, “Southern Blood”, Lehman said.

“He was looking forward to sharing it with the world and that dream is going to be realized”, Lehman told the Associated Press.