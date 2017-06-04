Ramsey Sure Wenger Will Stay

Antonio Conte came within a whisker of winning the League and Cup double, only for Arsenal to put-paid to his plans, but the Chelsea manager still feels this debut season in England has been a success on the whole.

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has admitted that he wants Arsene Wenger to stay at the club after playing his part in the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea. There still hasn’t been any announcement if Wenger will stay with the club or if he leave – his contract expires this summer – but reports are that the club will make a decision in the coming weeks. “Let’s enjoy the win tonight and not worry about the future”.

The goalkeeper, however, tried to adopt a positive approach and said the Chelsea players will try harder to win the FA Cup next year.

“I said last week, this team will be in contention to win the title with one or two good buys. I think I have shown you that I have exactly the same commitment”. I just want to do well for this club and, after that, it is down to the board members to decide if I am the right man to take this club further and for me to decide if I’m the right man, that is it.

Both Wenger and the club have attempted to steer clear of the topic throughout a campaign in which the position of a man with 21 years of loyal service under his belt has regularly been called into question. “It’s not about popularity, it’s about competence”.

Wenger, who failed to finish in the top-four in the Premier League for the first time since taking charge in 1996, celebrated with his players in front of the massed red ranks of Arsenal fans at the end.

He described the criticism he had faced as a “disgrace” in a BBC interview broadcast prior to the final and returned to the theme after lifting the trophy. I’ve never seen him so animated.

“The only thing I advise to young coaches, if you have tendency to paranoia, don’t do this job”. I accept to be criticised and I accept people don’t agree with me.

“It has given a bit of momentum for the club and for the fans to go into next season full of hope and I hope we can have a better year next year”. Chelsea was in shambles last season under Jose Mourinho, with the Blues finishing 10th in the Premier League.

The Gunners began brightly and the talismanic Alexis Sanchez rammed in his 30 goal of the season in controversial circumstances in the fourth minute, with the linesman initially ruling it out for offside.

Chelsea only managed to get into their usual rhythm in the second half, but that was cut short when Victor Moses received a second booking for simulation in the 68th minute.

“I will speak about his legacy when he stops training”, Fabregas said of Wenger. The team haven’t won a league title since the 2003-2004 season, and over time the “Wenger Out” movement has grown bigger and bigger.