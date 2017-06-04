RBS shareholders accept £200m settlement

Senior Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) executives at the helm of the business as it crashed in 2008 look set to avoid a court appearance, after the majority of shareholders reached a deal averting a class action suit.

Organizers of the RBoS Shareholders Action Group, which includes 9,000 retail investors, said in a letter it had accepted an 82 pence-per-share settlement with the bank. This is a decision which is fully supported by our legal advisers. The state still owns a 72% stake in RBS. Shareholders lost around 80 percent of their investments.

“This is a substantial and complex case and the manner in which it has been pursued has resulted in the bank incurring substantial legal costs”, the lender said.

RBS declined to comment on Monday’s development and said in an earlier statement that its spending on lawyers is tied to the hard nature of the case, and the number of investors involved.

But the case was adjourned until 7 June after RBS made a last minute offer to shareholders.

The shareholder group had been aiming for a settlement of up to 234p a share as most had paid 200p a share in the rights issue. Goodwin, who left RBS a wealthy man, became a symbol of banker recklessness and greed during the credit crisis.

The RBoS Shareholder Action Group also confirmed that a claimant funding the case had accepted the offer and was no longer willing to pay for further litigation.

“All of the corporate claimants have now indicated that they will accept the 82p offer. That means that there is now no available funding to fund the legal and other costs to take the matter to trial”. But the group added in the letter there were “many variables which may impact the level of the costs”.

The dispute relates to a GBP12 billion cash call just before RBS was bailed out by taxpayers in 2008. Shortly after investors bought shares in the bank, which was briefly Europe’s biggest by assets, it was rescued by the British government in a £46 billion bailout.

Former RBS boss Fred Goodwin may be spared having to defend his role in the lender’s near-collapse after investors were urged to settle their legal case against the bank.

The bank has racked up nine consecutive years of losses totalling 58 billion pounds since the credit crisis, largely blaming “legacy issues” during Goodwin’s tenure.