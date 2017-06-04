Reaction to climate-accord pullout is overblown

In the hard-fought pact’s own wording, a party may withdraw by giving written notification “any time after three years” of its entry into force – which was on November 4, 2016.

Reporters have asked several senior officials about Trump’s view, but have not gotten an answer. The EU is planning to reinforce existing partner relations and find new allies from among the world’s biggest economies as well as countries most vulnerable to climate change to vigorously move forward with implementing the Paris Agreement.

Trump’s term ends officially on January 20, 2021.

“The pledge aims to fill a significant funding gap that comes as a result of President Donald Trump’s announced withdrawal from the Paris agreement and proposed steep budget cuts for global programs, including on climate”, the Bloomberg Philanthropies statement reads.

In the meantime, Washington may opt to withdraw from all climate negotiations and simply flout the commitments made under the previous administration.

Under the Paris accord, the US sent some $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund that is guided by the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change – the body that coordinates global climate policy.

America’s ratification of the convention was approved by the Senate after being signed by President H W Bush.

Two months ago, McKenna had told Question Period she was hopeful Trump would reconsider his pledge to quit the agreement, which would have seen the US try to cut emissions by 26 to 28 per cent from 2005 levels by 2025. Only parties can negotiate. It’s in force, although 90 per cent of the rules remain to be negotiated.

One World Trade Center, in NY, and Boston City Hall were among well-known buildings illuminated in green, an expression of defiance by some of the United States’ biggest cities against Mr Trump’s decision. A fundamental commitment they make is to foster all of life and advocate for just policies and decisions to reduce the impact of global climate change. He heard many voices, voices across a wide spectrum of vantage points.

“We can not quantify it but we see there will be an important impact on global FDI and on FDI into the United States as well”, he said, referring to Trump’s announcement. But what’s a better deal than “non-binding”?

Later, he added, “Believe me, we have massive legal liability if we stay in”. Merkel, Macron and Gentiloni of Germany, France and Italy released a joint statement, saying: “We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”.