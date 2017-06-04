“Real can win many more titles in the future” insists Modric

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Real’s 4-1 victory over Italian champion Juventus, making the Spanish club the first repeat titlist in the Champions League era (since 1992). The Spanish giants become the first repeat Champions League victor and first repeat European Cup victor since AC Milan in 1990.

Real Madrid may well have won their 12th Champions League title and their first back-to-back European titles since 1960, but only one man will dominate the headlines: Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo added yet more weight to an already glittering CV as he and Real Madrid made Champions League history on Saturday night, before quickly turning his attention to his detractors.

Having won the title once with Manchester United, Ronaldo has done it three times in four seasons with Madrid. Meanwhile, Mandzukic joined Ronaldo and Velibor Vasovic as the only players to score for two different clubs in a European Cup final.

Juve conceded more goals on Saturday than the three they had in the 12 games they played to reach the final as a much-vaunted Real attack v Juve defence scenario went emphatically Madrid’s way.

The Portugal forward put Madrid ahead with a cool finish in the first half at the Principality Stadium and then scored their killer third goal from close-range in the second half. Next year it’s going to be even more difficult and we are going to have to work very hard to be able to win once again.

When Juventus enjoyed spells of pressure in the first half, Real largely held firm. As a team we played very well in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and today but you need a guy to score the goals and he did it again.

Receiving the ball 15 yards out on the left of the area, Mandzukic chested it up before hooking an acrobatic effort past two defenders and over the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Before today they only had (let in) three goals (in the competition) and today four in one game.

Zinedine Zidane’s men took control after the interval as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro’s deflected shot restored the lead for the Spanish side.

“In the second half their class, strength and how accustomed they are to winning these games showed through”.