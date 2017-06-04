Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, retain Champions League title

Buffon had played in two previous Champions League finals and both times went home as a runner-up, against AC Milan on penalties in Manchester in 2003 and against Barcelona in Berlin two years ago. It is hard to say [how long], but we need to enjoy what we are doing and we will see.

Real won the first five editions of the European Cup between 1956 and 1960 and now won their 15th final, claiming a record-extending 12th crown and for the honour of being the only team to defend the trophy in the Champions League era successfully.

With 10 minutes of the second half remaining, crowds rushed away from the centre of Piazza San Carlo, crushing people against barriers.

Ronaldo’s 20th-minute opener was cancelled out by a stupendous Mario Mandzukic goal, the Croatian chesting down Gonzalo Higuain’s volleyed lay-off and arcing a sublime volley over Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas. They restored their lead through Casemiro in the 61st minute, before Ronaldo scored his second of the night from close range to make it 3-1.

And Croatia playmaker Modric, who brilliantly set up Ronaldo’s second goal, was quick to pay tribute to manager Zinedine Zidane.

Local media cited older Juventus fans present as saying the panic had evoked painful memories of the 1985 Heysel disaster in which 39 mostly Italian fans died when fans were crushed by a collapsing wall before the start of that year’s European Cup final, against Liverpool. “And others like in Cardiff, when their win came while playing the best second half in colour that can be remembered in a final”.

Juve and Real possess highly contrasting playing styles. Next year it’s going to be even more hard.

“This season was unbelievable again, last season was wonderful”.

“I’m not going to confirm that I’m going to stay here my whole life, that just doesn’t happen”.

“No I don’t think Juve has reached the end of a cycle at all”, Allegri said. They’ve still got lots to give.