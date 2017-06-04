Real Madrid beat Juventus, retain Champions League title

Ronaldo’s double finals on Saturday, June 3 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, allied to goals by Casemiro and Marco Asensio, earned him a 4th Champions League win and gave Madrid their 3rd in 4 years and 12th in total.

But Madrid dominated the second half as Juve collapsed, Casemiro scoring with the help of a huge deflection before Ronaldo made sure of the victory from close-range, ensuring he finishes above Lionel Messi as the competition’s top scorer this season.

“If I knew it was going to end like this, I would sign up for it every season”. We played a great team. “He is able to determine the outcome of a game more than me”.

“The only criticism I could make is that after conceding the second goal, we should have stayed in the game”. “Another Ballon d’Or? We’ll see”.

– Dortmund also scored the most goals in the group stage this season with 21.

In total, his 600 goals have come from a remarkable 855 games.

Their defensive performance was stymied by a Real Madrid attack that flustered one of the best defenses in the world. It was arguably one of the best UCL final goals.

“Zidane’s half-time chat was positive”.

“Clearly we need to improve the team to achieve a higher level of technical skill – but after the holidays we’ll go back to work with a new stimulus”.

It owed much to Madrid controlling midfield, largely thanks to Modric, who set up Ronaldo’s second.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe for a record 12th time after outclassing 10-man Juventus in a high-quality Champions League final in Cardiff.

In the end, Modrić’s side was victorious, and Luka has thus become the first Croat to win three Champions League titles.

He has also failed to take advantage of his last chance to win the trophy with Juventus’ loss to defending champions Real Madrid. I prepare for this.

“I can not explain why we played like we did in the second half“.

The long, arduous journey to European glory culminated under the roof in Wales, where Zinedine Zidane’s men showed their killer instinct to win the title for the third time in four seasons. It means it’s not only a good team on the pitch but off the pitch.

The Bianconeri coach said: “I’d just like to say that we feel for what happened to our fans in Turin”.

“It was a very even game”.