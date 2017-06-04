Real Madrid beat Juventus to win Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will both face their former clubs in the 2017 Uefa Super Cup after Real Madrid successfully defended their Champions League trophy.

“I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season”, Ronaldo, who has benefited from playing fewer games than in previous campaigns, said as his team mates celebrated.

Madrid’s attacking brilliance proved too hard for Juventus to contain, giving Zinedine Zidane his second Champions League title in 18 months of top-flight management. Clearly we need to improve the team to achieve a higher level of technical skill – but after the holidays we’ll go back to work with a new stimulus.

Juventus, who are the Serie A champions, have now lost five Champions League finals since they last won the competition in 1996. The numbers don’t lie. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane: “I don’t want to say I’m very good because before I was scandalously bad as a coach and now I’m supposed to be the best”.

The Bianconeri coach said: “I’d just like to say that we feel for what happened to our fans in Turin”.

The Spanish side opened the scoring through Cristiano Ronaldo, but were pegged back by Mandzukic’s bicycle kick.

Madrid, though, could have been back in front once more in the 33rd minute when Marcelo got to the byline and picked out Ronaldo in the middle, but the Portugal captain miscued his header and missed the target. He also became the third player ever to score for two different clubs in a final, having also netted for Bayern Munich against Dortmund in 2013. But the magnificence evoked memories of another showpiece staged in the U.K.in 2002 when Zidane volleyed into the top corner in Glasgow to help Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen.

The decrease in standards was summed up when Juventus were unable to clear, letting the ball land at an oncoming Casemiro whose long range effort struck Sami Khedira and beyond Gigi Buffon to give Real Madrid the lead.

Veteran Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was the focus of many neutral supporters before the game, with the 39-year-old looking to win the trophy at the third time of asking. On his part, Cuadrado hadn’t done much to warrant a second booking but theatrical stuff from Sergio Ramos got him the sending off.