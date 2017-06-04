Real Madrid begin bid for David de Gea

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory Saturday.

Zidane praised his players after becoming the first manager to retain the European title since Arrigo Sacchi accomplished the feat with AC Milan in 1989 and 1990.

Zidane has now won back-to-back Champions Leagues – as well as this season’s La Liga title – since he took charge of Real in January 2016. The second half is the best half that Real Madrid has played this season so I’m very happy.

In May 1985, 39 people, mostly Italians, were killed and 600 injured when a wall collapsed on them before the European Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool in Heysel Stadium in Brussel, Belgium.

– With the first goal of the game, Real Madrid became the first club to reach 500 Champions League goals.

Embiid didn’t play in a celebrity match on Friday before the final, but he did get his own personalized Real Madrid kit with “THE PROCESS” on the back.

Juventus looked the more adventurous side in the first 20 minutes but it was Real who struck first after the sort of trigonometric build-up that coaches write books about.

“To win it three times in the last four years means a lot”.

His second goal in Cardiff was his 105th in the Champions League, putting him well clear of Lionel Messi (94) at the top of the all-time scoring list.

“In the second half, Real Madrid pushed the accelerator”, Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri said, “and we remained too static and sat back too long”. Ronaldo scored twice in the final, finishing the season with 16 goals in his last 10 games. “I told them to continue with what we were doing but putting more pressure on them and playing with more width”.

“The 12th for the insatiable”, read a wraparound cover on AS, which hailed the decisive Cristiano Ronaldo as the most valuable player of Saturday’s final and said he was “a step away from his fifth Ballon d’Or”.

“I am very happy, it is one of the best moments in my career”.

“I’m a young boy, even though I’m 39 years old”, Buffon said through a translator in Cardiff.