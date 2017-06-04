Real Madrid defeats Juventus in UEFA Champions League final

By following up on their Champions League triumph a year ago against Atletico Madrid, Real have also become the first European side to reach consecutive Club World Cups.

The veteran defender will get a chance to win his third Champions League title in four seasons when Madrid faces Juventus in Saturday’s final.

The Spanish club already has six European Cups and five Champions League titles to their name.

For Juve, though, it stretches their unwanted record of European Cup final losses to seven.

“The first half was much more hard against a team of beasts in every area”.

“We have to win and we must be tough, technically and tactically”.

Real Madrid get the second half underway …

In the second half, Madrid came back with a force to be reckoned with, and and quickly broke free from the deadlock with a goal from Carlos Casemiro in the 60th minute.

Juventus started the brighter and Mario Mandzukic‘s overhead kick will live long in the memory, but Ronaldo’s brace along with efforts from Casemiro and Marco Asensio left Real celebrating a surprisingly comfortable 4-1 win.

“In the first half we played beautifully”.

“We managed to defend for 15 minutes”.

“But you know how things are”. At the age of 39 years and 126 days, the Italy global would have replaced compatriot Paolo Maldini as the oldest player to win the Champions League had Juventus become European champions for the first time since 1996. Yet, Real Madrid is the slight favorites heading into this game, according to Goal.com.

– Dortmund also scored the most goals in the group stage this season with 21.

“We’re going to be extremely focused, very concentrated so we make as few mistakes as possible”.

Juve had been bidding to complete a Treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League successes and Allegri said they could still reflect on their season with pride.

“It’s been an extraordinary season”.

As you would expect from fans of the Italian and Spanish league winners, the Champions League final is the biggest match of the year. It’s not only mentally, of course, they have to be ready physically too. It’s important to reach finals.

“We didn’t’t expect to win but now it is different”.

“It’s another opportunity for us to go out there and show who we are, a great team”, Ramos said.

“I hope to renew soon – there is no better place than Madrid to play football”, added Isco.