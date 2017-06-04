Real Madrid future not up to me, says Morata

Ronaldo is now the first player to score in three Champions League finals and also bagged the 600 goal of his professional career.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane celebrates with his family and the trophy after winning the Uefa Champions League Final at The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff June 3, 2017.

Although it was Real who opened the scoring through the clinical Ronaldo, the first half belonged to Juventus and, specifically, Mario Mandzukic, whose stunning overhead strike leveled the match for the Italians. Although Real Madrid were hogging possession, they were hounded by Juve shirts as soon as they got to the final third.

Italy great Buffon, 39, has now lost in three Champions League finals, after previous disappointments in 2003 and 2015, while Juve have lost in their last five European Cup finals, taking their tally of runner-up finishes to seven. Juventus, for their part, were looking unsafe on the counter. Ronaldo was at the heart of it, playing the ball into the path of Dani Carvajal who cut it straight back to allow the Portuguese forward to sweep the ball sweetly into the far corner.

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon magnanimously conceded Real Madrid’s superior ability had made the difference after his side crashed to a 4-1 defeat in yesterday’s Champions League final in Cardiff. It took a slight deflection of Leonardo Bonucci and went past Buffon. Minutes later, Alex Sandro hoisted the ball into the box.

It was a different story after the break, however, and though Juve’s brilliantly drilled defence initially kept Real at arm’s length, they were undone by that two-goal salvo. In the 61st minute, Casemiro took a shot from a distance from where he has no right to score.

Marco Asensio then netted a fourth in the 90th minute after Juan Cuadrado had been harshly sent off.

“Zidane gave us a very positive half-time team talk and told us he really believed in us”.

“If I knew it was going to end like this, I would sign up for it every season”. “It’s another record for us and the players deserve it and so do I because I scored twice and I’m the top scorer in the Champions League”.