Real Madrid have wonderful season-Ronaldo

“What is important is that I did again, an fantastic season, me and my team-mates won the double”, said Ronaldo, who has now scored 108 goals in the Champions League.

“I’m very happy, we won trophies and of course it’s one of best moments in my career”.

The team became the first back-to-back UEFA Champions League victor ever and the first repeat European Cup victor since AC Milan did so in 1990.

It is the first time a team has won back-to-back titles in the modern iteration of Europe’s elite club competition and Zinedine Zidane’s side did so in style. In the 61st minute, a deflection from Casemiro gave Real a lead.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 20th minute and became the first player ever to score in three different Champions League finals.

Substitute Marco Asensio scored the fourth goal for Real in added time, as ten-man Juventus chased two goals in a bid to equalise.

Only 18 months into his first head coaching job, the France great is lifting his fifth trophy with Real Madrid. The mercurial Frenchman played in two finals for Juventus, and twice lost before finally winning the competition with Los Blancos in 2002.

“I’m delighted. I’m top scorer in the Champions League again”. “He believed in us, and in the second half we showed that we were better”.

Ronaldo was inevitably to the forefront as he scored their first and third goals of the evening.

Sergio Ramos, despite his team winning, chose to spend his time ensuring Juan Cuadrado was dismissed for a second booking.

The 2016 Ballon d’or victor scored against Chelsea in 2008, Atletico Madrid in 2014 and now Juventus in 2017 Champions League final.

“But Real Madrid have important players and when they have a player (Ronaldo) who wins the Ballon d’Or it’s a huge advantage”.

“I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season”, Ronaldo, who has benefited from playing fewer games than in previous campaigns, said as his team mates celebrated.