Real Madrid players Troll Barcelona’s Gerard Pique during La Liga title celebrations

And so the spoils go to Madrid, where coach Zinedine Zidane was lifted in the air on the field and doused in champagne during his press conference. They finished three points ahead of Barcelona.

Madrid travel to Malaga on Sunday, knowing a draw will confirm their 33rd league title, while Barcelona host Eibar at the same time, desperately hoping their arch-rivals will suffer a shock upset.

Pique was an obvious target as he has a history of acrimony with Real and does not enjoy a good relationship with the Santiago Bernabeu faithful, per Joaquin Maroto of AS.

In fact, should Los Blancos breach Juventus’ watertight rearguard during the Champions League final in just under two weeks time, they’ll have scored in every match this season in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed his critics in an extraordinary rant in the wake of Real Madrid’s title triumph on Sunday. “The proof is there, we have won a very hard league against one of the best teams in the world in Barca and for me Zidane has done a phenomenal job”.

If Gareth Bale leaves Real Madrid this summer he will do so having never touched La Liga trophy.

Malaga were no pushovers as they gave Real Madrid a run for their money and forced a couple of good saves from Madrid’s goalkeeper Navas but couldn’t do enough to break the backline of the new La Liga champions.

“I’ve helped the team with my goals, my decisions and for that I am happy”.

“It’s been some time coming, but it’s a dream come true to have won the title here, with my family and friends in my city”.

Real Madrid were hoping to win their first title in five years whilst Barca were looking to make it three in a row. “To win 4-1 at home [against Sevilla], 4-1 away [at RC Celta de Vigo] and then 2-0 today is spectacular”. He repeated the feat of Jose Mourinho in 2012, when he led the team to victory in the Spanish league.

The 32-year-old netted 25 goals in 29 La Liga appearances this season, and his strike against Malaga took his overall tally for the campaign to 40 goals.