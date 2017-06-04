Real Madrid reign supreme on record-breaking night as Juventus challenge fades

“People don’t have words to criticize”, Ronaldo said, “because the numbers don’t lie”.

When the Real Madrid forward takes to the pitch to face Juventus on Saturday, it will be the fifth Champions League final in nine years for the three-time victor.

Ronaldo’s first strike at Millennium Stadium was canceled out by Mario Mandzukic’s exquisite 27th-minute hook shot.

Real Madrid get the second half underway … Allegri was also under no illusions about Real’s quality, and believes that Los Blancos have the edge in terms of being handed the favourites tag: “They’ve shown that at the moment they’re the most risky team in the world”.

They have won their last 5 UCL finals as Real Madrid’s last defeat in a UEFA Champions league final is back in 1981 against Liverpool.

“I had to take some risks tonight”, Allegri said.

He was voted the best player in 1998, 2000 and 2003 and was also a Ballon d’Or victor in 1998.

Making a perfectly-timed run to the near post, he met Luka Modric’s cross with an ice-cool finish that ensured Madrid would become the first team since AC Milan 27 years ago to win back to back European Cups.

Gonzalo Higuain worked Keylor Navas twice, while Miralem Pjanic’s snappy half-volley forced the Madrid goalkeeper to produce a smart one-handed save. Juventus relies on defense and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon – they have not permitted a goal since the group stage ended on November 22 – and the goal-scoring threat of Gonzalo Higuain. Modric played a one-two with Carvajal, latching on to the full-back’s return pass down the right and digging out a superb cross, allowing Ronaldo to nip ahead of a stationary Bonucci and prod in from inside the six-yard box.

But within seven minutes, Ronaldo was shaking his head with a scowl after seeing an equalizer of individual brilliance. The Italian side lost to Barcelona on their last visit to the final in 2015.

The Portugal forward said Zidane helped Madrid turn things around after a lackluster start.

This time, Zidane was a spectator on the Madrid sideline. He tried, with an ambitious overhead kick that didn’t each reach the goal before being blocked.

Juventus start as expected, with Massimiliano playing a three-man defence consisting of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and the veteran Andrea Barzagli.