Real Madrid retain Champions League after 4-1 win over Juventus

Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.

Record-breaker Ronaldo became the first player to net in three finals, bagged his 600th career goal and Real’s 500th in the Champions League.

These trophies will mean more to him now as he gets to share it with loved ones, including Rodriguez who he has been reportedly dating since 2016, and of course his son. “We’ve got another record, the first team to retain the Champions League and the top scorer in the tournament”. I think we feel that we are an fantastic team.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon turns 40 during next season’s competition and defender Andrea Barzagli was 36 last month.

“I finished the season very well”.

“I have two or three days to rest and after we have a qualifying game for Portugal and the Confederations Cup”, Ronaldo said after being presented with the Man of the Match award by his former manager at Manchester United, Alex Ferguson.

Victory crowned a glorious season for Madrid, who have pulled off a La Liga and European Cup double for the first time since 1958, having also won the Club World Cup and European Super Cup.

“We had a great first half in which we had Real in trouble”.

A player of his calibre would definitely not want to just make cameos and being just 25-years old, he should be playing every game at this point in his career.

The first Champions League final to be played beneath a closed roof saw Juve hit their heads against a familiar ceiling as they missed out on a chance to complete the first Treble in their history.

And whatever French coach Zinedine Zidane told his Real players at halftime succeeded in producing a display of dominance that, once Brazilian Casemiro had put them 2-1 up on the hour, never looked in danger of ending in anything other than celebrations.

“The squad has been great and it’s been good for me individually, too”.

“We’re working hard. We worked hard all season, thinking we could achieve things because in the long run everyone’s been very important”.