Real Madrid retains UEFA Champions title

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo took fresh aim at his critics after lifting the Champions League crown last night.

– Ronaldo’s second goal against Juventus took him to 600 strikes for his club and country Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was able to look back on “an unbelievable season – again” having helped Real Madrid to back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles and been voted man of the match after becoming the first player to score in three finals.

– Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener saw Madrid become the first team in the competition’s history to score 500 goals.

It was a historic day for the French manager Zinedine Zidane as well as Los Blancos, who became the only club to retain the title ever.

“In the first half we played beautifully”, Allegri said.

– Spanish champions Real Madrid won a record extending 12th European Cup by adding to their wins in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, and 2016. It’s the latest piece of silverware in an incredible 12 months for the world player of the year.

In addition to this, the former Real player won the season’s La Liga title.

This was the performance of a world-class team, ripping apart a defence that has a reputation as one of football’s meanest and did not concede a goal in either leg of their quarter-final win against Barcelona, keeping out Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Bale has now won the Champions League three times since joining Madrid from Tottenham in 2013.

Click on this link if you want to WIN a Real Madrid and Nivea Men hamper.

The hardest part of the game was seeing Gianluigi Buffon’s disheartened face at the end of the game. Karim Benzema picked up possession and passed to Ronaldo.

But within seven minutes, Ronaldo was shaking his head with a scowl after seeing an equalizer of individual brilliance.

Juve centre back Leonardo Bonucci drove a long diagonal ball which Alex Sandro reached and cushioned back across the box.

Alicia Keys performed before last season’s final in Milan.

But on 61 minutes, Casemiro’s 25-yard shot was deflected past Gianlugi Buffon by Sami Khedira, and Real Madrid regained the lead out of the blue.

It owed much to Madrid controlling midfield, largely thanks to Modric, who set up Ronaldo’s second. The objective now is to win it again next year.

“In the second half their class, strength and how accustomed they are to winning these games showed through”.